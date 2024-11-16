Point Spread: Hoosiers Modest Favorite Over SEC Challenger South Carolina on Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana only has one high-profile nonconference matchup at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season, and that comes on Saturday against South Carolina, an SEC program that won 26 games a year ago and went to a Final Four in 2017.
Indiana is 2-0 after easy wins over SIU-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois, but this is a big step up in class with the Gamecocks, who are ranked No. 60 in the Kenpom rankings. SIU-E (251) and EIU (323) weren't nearly the same challenge.
Indiana is favored to remain unbeaten. According to the FanDuel.com gambling website, the Hoosiers are a 7.5-point favorite as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 144.6. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET. Here's all the information on how to watch. CLICK HERE
This is the second huge Big Ten-SEC showdown in the state this weekend. On Friday night, No. 13 Purdue upset No. 2 Alabama 87-78 in West Lafayette.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and South Carolina have fared against the point spread. The Gamecocks do have one ugly loss, falling at home in their season opener to North Florida.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 2-0
Indiana overall vs. spread: 1-1
- Indiana home record: 2-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 1-1
- Indiana road record: 0-0
Magic road vs spread: 0-0
- Indiana record as favorite: 2-0
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 1-1
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-0
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-0
- Indiana over total: 0
Indiana under total: 2
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What South Carolina has done this season
- Nov. 4 (Monday) — South Carolina lost to North Florida 74-71 at home as a 19.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (145) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 0-1.
- Nov. 8 (Friday) — South Carolina beat South Carolina State 86-64 at home as a 19.5-point favorite (covered). The score (150) went over the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 1-1.
- Nov. 12 (Tuesday) — South Carolina beat Towson 80-54 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (134) went under the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 1-1.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: How to watch Saturday's game between Indiana and South Carolina at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: South Carolina comes to Assembly Hall on Saturday. A scouting report on the Gamecocks. CLICK HERE.
- EVERYTHING WOODSON SAID: Mike Woodson spoke with the media on Friday. Here's what the Indiana coach had to say. CLICK HERE.
- SISLEY SIGNS: Trent Sisley signed his letter of intent and is now officially committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- AP POLL: The Indiana men's basketball team climbed one spot to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, following a pair of blowout wins over SIUE and Eastern Illinois. CLICK HERE