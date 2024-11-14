How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against South Carolina
Indiana continues the 2024-25 season on Saturday against South Carolina at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, the point spread and over/under, projected score, key stats, rankings and more.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is off to a 2-0 start to the season heading into Saturday's matchup against South Carolina.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers defeated SIUE 80-61 in the season opener, then beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 on Sunday. With the Gamecocks coming to Assembly Hall, Indiana hosts its first game against a power conference opponent this season.
In coach Lamont Paris' third season, South Carolina is 2-1 with a loss to North Florida and wins over South Carolina State and Towson.
- *** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by Jack Ankony, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. South Carolina
- Who: No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) vs. South Carolina (2-1)
- What: Indiana's first game against a high-major opponent.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Peacock
- Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home on Nov. 6, then defeated Eastern Illinois 90-55 on Sunday. South Carolina lost 74-71 at home against North Florida on Nov. 4, then defeated South Carolina State 86-64 on Nov. 8 and most recently beat Towson 80-54 on Tuesday.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 2-0 at home, 0-0 on the road and 0-0 at neutral sites. South Carolina is 2-1 at home, 0-0 on the road and 0-0 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. South Carolina went 26-8, tying a program record for wins, and finished tied or second in the SEC with a 13-5 conference record. The Gamecocks earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost in the Round of 64 to No. 11 seed Oregon.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 2-1. The last matchup resulted in a 76-55 victory for No. 22 Indiana at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 1998. Luke Recker led the Hoosiers with 22 points. Indiana won the previous matchup 84-71 on Dec. 22, 1973 in Bloomington. South Carolina won the first matchup in series history 88-85 on Dec. 22, 1972 in Columbia, S.C.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 24.5 ppg, 8 rpg
- F Malik Reneau: 16 ppg, 6.5 rpg
- C Oumar Ballo: 16 ppg, 7.5 rpg
South Carolina Gamecocks
- F Collin Murray-Boyles: 20.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 62.9 FG%
- G Jacobi Wright: 16 ppg, 3.7 apg, 46.7 3pt FG%
- G Jamarii Thomas (Norfolk State transfer): 10.7 ppg, 3.3 apg, 52.9 FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Indiana 74, South Carolina 68. KenPom gives the Hoosiers a 71% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 40
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 30
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 51
- Strength of schedule: 348
- Preseason: 39
South Carolina Gamecocks
- Overall: 61
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 42
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 90
- Strength of schedule: 258
- Preseason: 65
Meet the coaches
- Lamont Paris, South Carolina: South Carolina is in its third season under coach Lamont Paris. The Gamecocks went 11-21 in his first year, but they were one of the nation’s most improved teams in 2023-24, going 26-8 and finishing tied for second in the SEC standings at 13-5. The Gamecocks earned a No. 6 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament but lost 87-73 in the Round of 64 to No. 11 seed Oregon. Paris, 50, was named 2024 SEC Coach of the Year and was one of four finalists for the Naismith national coach of the year award. Paris previously coached at Chattanooga, where he went 87-72 and reached the NCAA Tournament during the 2021-22 season. Prior to his first head coaching job with the Mocs, Paris was an assistant coach at Wisconsin, Akron, Indiana University-Pennsylvania, DePauw and Wooster. He played at Wooster, a Division III program in Ohio, from 1992-96.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 65-40 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- SISLEY SIGNS: Trent Sisley signed his letter of intent and is now officially committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- AP POLL: The Indiana men's basketball team climbed one spot to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, following a pair of blowout wins over SIUE and Eastern Illinois. CLICK HERE
- MARTY SIMMONS RETURNS TO IU: Marty Simmons coaxed a good first half out of his Panthers, but the good times didn’t last. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS WAKE UP: Indiana struggled in the first half, but turned it around in a big way in the second half to move to 2-0 with a win over Eastern Illinois. CLICK HERE.
- JACK'S TAKE: Indiana can take the next step if Kanaan Carlyle and Luke Goode start to make shots. CLICK HERE.
Published