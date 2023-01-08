WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Starts Northwestern Game With 3-Pointer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The freshman is powering the Hoosiers early on.

With senior point guard Xavier Johnson out, it's Jalen Hood-Schifino's offense to run. Less than a minute into Sunday's game against Northwestern, Trayce Jackson-Davis caught a pass from Tamar Bates near the free throw line.

Jackson-Davis kicked the ball out to the right wing to Hood-Schifino, who confidently knocked down the 3-point shot. At the under-16 media timeout, Northwestern leads Indiana 12-9, and Hood-Schifino leads all scorers with seven points on 3-for-3 shooting.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Penn State on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions, coached by Micah Shrewsberry, are 11-4 this year with a 2-2 record in Big Ten play. Penn State is also in action on Sunday, hosting the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at 6 p.m. ET. In its most recent game, Penn State lost 79-69 at Michigan.

