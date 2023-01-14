WATCH: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Denies Wisconsin's Steven Crowl With Big Block

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Watch this instant replay of Indiana basketball's Trayce Jackson-Davis shutting down Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl in the first half of Saturday's game.

Crowl tried to go for the jump shot, but sound Jackson-Davis defense and a commanding block shut down Crowl as the ball headed for out of bounds. In the knick of time, Jackson-Davis inbounded the ball to freshman forward Malik Reneau to keep the clock running.

At half time, the Hoosiers are leading 21-20 over the No. 18 Badgers.

More on Wisconsin and Indiana Injuries:

The Hoosiers are coming off major adversity as it lost two starters to injury beginning with guard Xavier Johnson in the Kansas game after he went down with a right foot injury requiring surgery.

Just three games later, forward Race Thompson fell to a right leg injury in the Iowa game, which helped result in a 2-point loss to the Hawkeyes.

In addition to more serious injuries, starters Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino have also had to sit games this season with minor back injuries meaning the only starter completely healthy this season is forward Miller Kopp.

It's not just Indiana. The Badgers are without their team's leading scorer senior forward Tyler Wahl, who averages 13.2 points per game, as he is out of Saturday's contest with an ankle injury.

The Badgers are ranked No. 18 in the country with an 11-4 overall record and 3-2 Big Ten record. Indiana is now unranked and holds a 10-6 season record and 1-6 conference start.

