WATCH: Indiana Basketball's Trey Galloway Completes 3-Point Play
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the Hoosiers' Saturday contest versus the Wisconsin Badgers, guard Trey Galloway gave Indiana the lead with the and-1, 3-point play.
With Wisconsin up 7-6, Galloway took the ball down the court and off of a Trayce Jackson-Davis screen, rolled around to hit a jump shot but was fouled in the process. Galloway's grittiness landed him the bucket for the 1-point Hoosier lead.
Following the media timeout, Galloway hit his first free throw of the game to complete the 3-point play. Now with just under six minutes on the clock, Indiana leads 13-11.
More on Wisconsin and Indiana Injuries:
The Hoosiers are coming off major adversity as it lost two starters to injury beginning with guard Xavier Johnson in the Kansas game after he went down with a right foot injury requiring surgery.
Just three games later, forward Race Thompson fell to a right leg injury in the Iowa game, which helped result in a 2-point loss to the Hawkeyes.
Read More
In addition to more serious injuries, starters Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino have also had to sit games this season with minor back injuries meaning the only starter completely healthy this season is forward Miller Kopp.
It's not just Indiana. The Badgers are without their team's leading scorer senior forward Tyler Wahl, who averages 13.2 points per game, as he is out of Saturday's contest with an ankle injury.
The Badgers are ranked No. 18 in the country with an 11-4 overall record and 3-2 Big Ten record. Indiana is now unranked and holds a 10-6 season record and 1-6 conference start.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA-WISCONSIN LIVE BLOG Welcome to our live blog straight from press row at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where Indiana is set to take on Wisconsin in a critical Big Ten game for both team. We've got you covered on all the news and views, with opinion and highlights thrown in. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-WISCONSIN: Indiana hosts Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- POINT SPREAD: Somewhat surprisingly, the struggling Indiana Hoosiers are a decent-sized favorite against Wisconsin on Saturday. Indiana has lost five straight games to Power 5 teams and are just 1-10 against the Badgers in the past seven years. Here's the opening point spread, and a great history on what both teams have done against the number this season. CLICK HERE