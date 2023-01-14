WATCH: Indiana Basketball's Trey Galloway Completes 3-Point Play

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the Hoosiers' Saturday contest versus the Wisconsin Badgers, guard Trey Galloway gave Indiana the lead with the and-1, 3-point play.

With Wisconsin up 7-6, Galloway took the ball down the court and off of a Trayce Jackson-Davis screen, rolled around to hit a jump shot but was fouled in the process. Galloway's grittiness landed him the bucket for the 1-point Hoosier lead.

Following the media timeout, Galloway hit his first free throw of the game to complete the 3-point play. Now with just under six minutes on the clock, Indiana leads 13-11.

More on Wisconsin and Indiana Injuries:

The Hoosiers are coming off major adversity as it lost two starters to injury beginning with guard Xavier Johnson in the Kansas game after he went down with a right foot injury requiring surgery.

Just three games later, forward Race Thompson fell to a right leg injury in the Iowa game, which helped result in a 2-point loss to the Hawkeyes.

In addition to more serious injuries, starters Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino have also had to sit games this season with minor back injuries meaning the only starter completely healthy this season is forward Miller Kopp.

It's not just Indiana. The Badgers are without their team's leading scorer senior forward Tyler Wahl, who averages 13.2 points per game, as he is out of Saturday's contest with an ankle injury.

The Badgers are ranked No. 18 in the country with an 11-4 overall record and 3-2 Big Ten record. Indiana is now unranked and holds a 10-6 season record and 1-6 conference start.

Related stories on Indiana basketball