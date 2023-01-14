Skip to main content

WATCH: Indiana Basketball's Trey Galloway Completes 3-Point Play

Watch Indiana guard Trey Galloway secure the and-1 in the Hoosiers' matchup versus No. 18 Wisconsin.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the Hoosiers' Saturday contest versus the Wisconsin Badgers, guard Trey Galloway gave Indiana the lead with the and-1, 3-point play.

With Wisconsin up 7-6, Galloway took the ball down the court and off of a Trayce Jackson-Davis screen, rolled around to hit a jump shot but was fouled in the process. Galloway's grittiness landed him the bucket for the 1-point Hoosier lead.

Following the media timeout, Galloway hit his first free throw of the game to complete the 3-point play. Now with just under six minutes on the clock, Indiana leads 13-11.

More on Wisconsin and Indiana Injuries:

The Hoosiers are coming off major adversity as it lost two starters to injury beginning with guard Xavier Johnson in the Kansas game after he went down with a right foot injury requiring surgery.

Just three games later, forward Race Thompson fell to a right leg injury in the Iowa game, which helped result in a 2-point loss to the Hawkeyes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to more serious injuries, starters Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino have also had to sit games this season with minor back injuries meaning the only starter completely healthy this season is forward Miller Kopp.

It's not just Indiana. The Badgers are without their team's leading scorer senior forward Tyler Wahl, who averages 13.2 points per game, as he is out of Saturday's contest with an ankle injury.

The Badgers are ranked No. 18 in the country with an 11-4 overall record and 3-2 Big Ten record. Indiana is now unranked and holds a 10-6 season record and 1-6 conference start.

    • INDIANA-WISCONSIN LIVE BLOG Welcome to our live blog straight from press row at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where Indiana is set to take on Wisconsin in a critical Big Ten game for both team. We've got you covered on all the news and views, with opinion and highlights thrown in. CLICK HERE
    • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-WISCONSIN: Indiana hosts Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
    • POINT SPREAD: Somewhat surprisingly, the struggling Indiana Hoosiers are a decent-sized favorite against Wisconsin on Saturday. Indiana has lost five straight games to Power 5 teams and are just 1-10 against the Badgers in the past seven years. Here's the opening point spread, and a great history on what both teams have done against the number this season. CLICK HERE

 

In This Article (2)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers
Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisWisconsin
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Splits Wisconsin Defense With Pass to Jordan Geronimo

By Jack Ankony
Teri Moren
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball to Face Wisconsin in Afternoon Big Ten Showdown

By Haley Jordan
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Play
Basketball

How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Wisconsin on Saturday

By Jack Ankony
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisWisconsin
Play
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Wisconsin in Real Time

By Tom Brew
Tayven Jackson Tom Allen Walt Bell
Play
Football

QB Tayven Jackson Attends IU Basketball Game With IU Football Coaches Tom Allen, Walt Bell

By Jack Ankony
Tyler Wahl
Play
Basketball

Wisconsin Leading Scorer Tyler Wahl Out Against Indiana on Saturday

By Jack Ankony
IndianaXavierJohnsonKansas
Play
Basketball

'Hoosier Roundtable' Podcast: Indiana's Xavier Johnson 'Will Be Back For Sure'

By Tom Brew
WisconsinChuckyHepburnIndianaMillerKopp
Play
Basketball

Surprising Opening Line: Struggling Hoosiers Still Favored Against Wisconsin

By Tom Brew