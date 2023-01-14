WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Splits Wisconsin Defense With Pass to Jordan Geronimo

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's a critical game for Indiana on Saturday against No. 18 Wisconsin, and Trayce Jackson-Davis came to play early on.

Jackson-Davis drove baseline against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl, and found Jordan Geronimo open under the basket. Jackson-Davis split the defense with a nifty pass, and Geronimo finished the layup to give Indiana an early 4-2 lead.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Champaign, Ill. to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Coached by Brad Underwood, Illinois holds a 12-5 overall record with a 3-3 mark in Big Ten Play. The Illini have won three straight games against Wisconsin, Michigan State and at Minnesota, and will play at Minnesota on Monday before hosting Indiana on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

