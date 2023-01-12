WATCH: Indiana's Jordan Geronimo Rejects Kebba Njie
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State guard Jalen Pickett picked up his dribble in the lane, searching for a teammate.
Nittany Lions' forward Kebba Njie dove to the basket, and Pickett threw a bounce pass to the 6-foot-10 freshman. But Indiana's Jordan Geronimo had other ideas.
Geronimo slid over with great help-side defense and leapt above the rim to reject Njie's shot.
Geronimo made his second career start on Wednesday at Penn State with Indiana senior forward Race Thompson sidelined with a knee injury.
Read More
To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a matchup with the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Wisconsin is 11-4 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play, but the Badgers have lost back-to back games. The Badgers lost 79-69 at Illinois on Jan. 7, followed by a 69-65 home loss against Michigan State on Tuesday.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- WATCH HOOD-SCHIFINO'S JUMPER: Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino's hot shooting streak continued on Wednesday with an early jump shot in transition. CLICK HERE
- LIVE BLOG: Indiana will try to snap out of its two-game losing streak on Wednesday night at Penn State. Welcome to our live blog, where you can follow along to all the news and views from the game, plus highlights and opinion. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana basketball (10-5, 1-3) hits the road to face the Penn State Nittany Lions (11-5, 2-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Coming off two tough losses last week, the banged-up Indiana Hoosiers hit the road on Wednesday for a tough Big Ten game with Penn State. The Nittany Lions are slight favorites. Here's the latest on the point spread, and a great history of what both teams have done against the number all season. CLICK HERE