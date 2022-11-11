LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Bethune Cookman in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Before things start to get difficult for No. 13-ranked Indiana, the Hoosiers get one final tuneup on Thursday night when they take on Bethune-Cookman as Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana is 1-0 on the season, beating Morehead State by 35 points on Monday night. More of the same is expected Thursday. The Hoosiers are 32.5-point favorites according to the Fanduel gambling website.

Welcome to our live blog straight from press row, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game in real time. We'll throw in some highlights and opinion as well. All the latest news is at the top, so keep refreshing.

Enjoy the game!

8:58 p.m. — Jordan Geronimo nails a three for Indiana in transition, with a nice inside-out pass from Tamar Bates. Hoosiers on a nice run now, and lead 21-12. Second unit looks great, such a departure from a year ago.

8:55 p.m. — Indiana forces another turnover, its fifth, and gets the ball back. At the second media timeout now, and the Hoosiers lead 16-12. Just 1-for-5 from three, though. That needs to get better.

8:50 p.m. — First subs for Indiana, Malik Renuea, Trey Galloway and Tamar Banks. Reneau scores right away inside. Jordan Geronimo in on the next whistle, too.

8:45 p.m. — Bethune-Cookman goes on a 10-2 run to grab the lead, knocking down a couple of three-pointers. Miller Kopp answers for Indiana though, hitting a three from the right wing. We're finally at the first media timeout with 13:29 to go, and the Hoosiers lead 12-10.

8:40 p.m. — Xavier Johnson hits a pair of free throws for Indiana, and then Trayce Jackson-Davis strikes again, getting another offensive rebound and scoring inside. He's fouled and makes the free throw, too. Indiana leads 7-0.

8:35 p.m. — Indiana is on the board first, with Trayce Jackson-Davis scoring after a rebound. Did it with his right hand, too, which is still heavily bandages because of a sprained thumb.

8:25 p.m. ET — Same starters for Indiana tonight. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino on the perimeter.

8:15 p.m. ET — Wondering where Bethune-Cookman is? It's in Daytona Beach, Fla.

8:05 p.m. ET — Indiana coach Mike Woodson and Bethune-Cookman coach Reggie Theus were teammates in the NBA back in the day. They square off tonight. HoosiersNow.com reporter Jack Ankony caught up with both of them, and wrote a great story earlier. If you didn't see it, CLICK HERE

7:50 p.m. ET — For the first time all year, Indiana is on TV after the first two exhibition games and the season opener were streamed only on BTN-Plus. Here are all the details on how to watch the game. Lots of good pregame details, too. CLICK HERE

