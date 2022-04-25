Indiana Transfer Portal Target Sean McNeil Chooses Ohio State

Indiana missed out on its first target in the transfer portal when West Virginia sharpshooter Sean McNeil announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday.

Indiana hosted an official visit for McNeil over the weekend, but McNeil will instead use his final year of eligibility to play in Columbus, Ohio for head coach Chris Holtmann. McNeil began his collegiate career at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio where he averaged 29.7 points per game while shooting 43 percent from 3.

And now he'll get a chance to end his career in Ohio after playing three seasons for coach Bob Huggins at West Virginia. A 6-foot-3, 2010-pound shooting guard from Union, Ky, McNeil averaged 12.2 points per game during his sophomore and junior seasons while connecting on 36.8 percent of his 3-point attempts across three years.

Indiana landing McNeil through the portal would have added a big-time shooting boost from a player who has started 55 games in the Big 12. But it still appears that Woodson has enough depth at the guard position, especially with Jalen Hood-Schifino and CJ Gunn as incoming freshmen.

The transfer portal has created an era of college basketball where teams are less focused on the long term and more concerned with creating the best team possible on a year-to-year basis. McNeil would have helped Indiana in the short term, but now Woodson will shift his focus to Wichita State transfer Dexter Dennis, who visited Bloomington on April 18 and 19.

Dennis fills a different role than McNeil – he was the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 – but with 94 starts under his belt, he'd provide a similar level of experience. Dennis shot 34.4 percent from 3 during four seasons at Wichita State and recently posted a video of his 17-point performance in the Shockers' 73-63 win over Indiana in the 2019 NIT at Assembly Hall.

