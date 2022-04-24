McNeil becomes the second player to join the Buckeyes through the transfer portal this offseason.

West Virginia senior guard Sean McNeil announced on Sunday evening he is transferring to Ohio State, where he’ll have one season of eligibility remaining.

A 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Union, Ky., McNeil averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32 games for the Mountaineers last season. He shot team-high 36.8 percent from beyond the arc and a school record 88.9 percent from the free throw line on his way being named honorable mention All-Big XII.

In three seasons at West Virginia, McNeil knocked down 155 three-pointers in 89 games. He spent one season before that at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, where he averaged 29.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

McNeil – who was in Columbus for a visit this weekend – becomes the second transfer player to join the Buckeyes this offseason, joining former Wright State guard Tanner Holden. He ultimately picked Ohio State over offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, Indiana, Texas Tech and Virginia.

Even with McNeil’s transfer and forward Seth Towns’ decision to return for a seventh and final season, the staff is still looking to add one more player through the transfer portal, presumably in the form of another forward, as the Buckeyes are set to welcome incoming freshman guards Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle and Bowen Hardman this summer.

