What Indiana's Anthony Leal Said During His Senior Day Speech
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The long-standing tradition on Senior Day for Indiana men’s basketball is to have the senior give a farewell speech to the fans. The head coach also says words to the crowd.
That tradition was interrupted on Saturday after Indiana’s come-from-behind 66-60 victory over Ohio State. Rather than speeches, coach Mike Woodson and seven of the eight seniors – scholarship players Oumar Ballo, Trey Galloway, Luke Goode and Langdon Hatton and walk-ons Jaden Bobbett, Shaan Burke and Jackson Creel – prepared remarks via video rather than speak live.
There was one exception made. Anthony Leal, who also made remarks via video, was given the opportunity to say some words to the crowd who remained after the game.
Leal, a Bloomington native, has been with the program since 2020, the year he came out of Bloomington South High School as Indiana’s Mr. Basketball.
Leal has played five years for the Hoosiers. For the majority of his career, he was a reserve player, but during his final season, he’s received regular minutes. Leal has made 13 starts and averaged 20 minutes per game in his final season as a Hoosier.
A fan favorite, Leal is scrappy and often a catalyst for the Hoosiers on the defensive end of the floor. He was certainly that against the Buckeyes on Saturday as he was able to help the Hoosiers get stops and he drew key fouls to keep Indiana’s late-game momentum going.
Leal’s remarks were brief – not even two minutes long – but his words were heartfelt as Indiana enters the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday having won five of seven games to end the season.
Here’s everything Leal had to say to the crowd at Assembly Hall.
Opening remarks …
“Cheerleaders, band and student section and the band, it was really great to play for all of you and all you did for us. To our managers, you don’t know how much you mean to us. The sacrifices you guys made are unbelievable. So from all of us, thank you seriously from the bottom of our hearts. We really love you guys. Scott Dolson (athletic director) and Pam Whitten (Indiana president) we’re really grateful for everything you guys do and to use your positions to represent the university. Thank you for everything.
On coach Mike Woodson …
“Coach Woodson, I don’t know if you can hear us right now (Woodson had stepped off the floor), but on behalf of me and my teammates and everybody that you coached, I just want to say thank you so much for the sacrifices you make for us. We truly know there’s nothing in this world you wouldn’t do for us. Thank you so much, coach.
On Leal’s teammates …
“To my teammates, you guys know we’re not done yet. We’ve got a lot of work to do. Other goals to accomplish. Let’s keep working.”
A message to the fans and final remarks …
“Lastly, to the fans, I’ve got nothing bad to say right now. I’m thankful for all of you guys. Thank you for embracing me and letting me live out my dream. It’s really meant the world to me how much support you’ve shown, not just to me, but my teammates. Thank you all so much and if anyone needs a house? I’m your realtor.”
Leal’s final words refer to his non-basketball vocation as he is realtor in the Bloomington area.
