What Indiana Coach Teri Moren Said In Her Pre-South Carolina Press Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren spoke to the media on the eve of the Hoosiers second round NCAA Tournament game against South Carolina.
Here's everything Moren said during her press conference.
What's the difference between South Carolina from 2024 to 2025?
Teri Moren: Well, they don't have that big kid on the inside, Cordoso, so probably the biggest difference when you're preparing for a team that has such a big piece on the inside and how you're going to guard her and the different coverages that you have to plan for.
And so that's the biggest difference. They're still outstanding in their transition offense. I think one of the biggest differences from a year ago is I'm not sure that we've ever seen a bench that scores more than the starting five. Two leading scorers come of the bench. That's pretty unique.
So that's what pops out, is the difference in terms of what they bring off the bench and how they can score the ball manage so many different ways. Last year we spent an awful long time trying to figure out how we were going to guard their five.
Does the rotation change when South Carolina brings its leading scorers off the bench?
Moren: No. I don't know that our rotation changes. Our coverages could possibly change in terms of how we may guard Joyce Edwards might be different than how we would guard Sania Feagin. But I don't think anything changes in terms of rotations.
Like I said, there is no -- nothing to change when you're talking about how potent they are in their transition defense. You got to sprint back. Whatever five are on the floor. That's where their secret sauce is, in transition and how much they can hurt you if you don't sprint back.
We call to build a wall, but show bodies to all those pieces that want to try to get downhill and get to the rim. And so nothing changes in terms of rotation. Strategy may change.
Like I said, maybe how we guard a ball coverage or if they throw the ball inside how we may want to handle that.
On where South Carolina fits within the historic programs in women's basketball history ...
Moren: I mean, you can't talk about the other ones that you mentioned without mentioning South Carolina and what they've been able to accomplish.
And so right now historically in the last, what, ten years, I mean, they've been one of the best programs in our sport.
But I think they've also raised the bar for everybody else. It's no longer UConn, Tennessee. Now you're talking about South Carolina. Now we're talking about some teams in the BigTen with USC and UCLA. We're all trying to build traditions at our respective institutions.
It's just the parity in our game is at an all-time high. We're all trying to build programs and be able to sustain the success that we all enjoy.
But it's been impressive, what Dawn and her staff have been able to accomplish here.
Is there extra motivation for the players who lost to South Carolina in the 2024 Tournament?
Moren: Again, we're motivated because we're in this tournament. I will say that I think our group, you know, has confidence in the fact that we did play them. We dug ourselves a hole in the first half but then fought our way back out of it.
You know, got with this two points, you know, and then Dawn calls a timeout and throws the ball inside and we go down four. But it was down to the wire. Again, disappointing that we couldn't pull it off, but yet gave us some confidence knowing that although both teams are different, that we have been able to play with a team like South Carolina.
So I'm hopeful what these guys have the confidence, but the belief that, as I said yesterday, when our assists are high and turnovers are low, we are rock solid defensively. I think we can play with anybody.
What seniors have meant to Indiana program ...
Moren: Well, again, I've said this about Sydney Parrish. It's great that she found her way back to Indiana after she left and went out to the west coast and then found her way back. Indiana kid coming back home was really important.
You know, I think about Strip who has just joined us for a year but how quickly she came in and just was seamless, the transition. What a blessing she's been, having her in our program.
And then Chloe has been a fifth year kid for us that has endured the process of going from not playing a whole lot as a freshmen and maybe a sophomore because she was behind some really great guards in our program, but believed in us, believed in our process for her.
Those kids don't exist anymore. When they don't get the immediate satisfaction of playing time, a lot of those kids get into the portal and want to leave. Chloe was never about that. She knew that Indiana was the best place for her and we can develop her, she's become one of the all-time greats inside our program. She's also one of the all-time greats defensively that we've seen in our conference.
So all of them have meant different things to our team, but they've been a pleasure to coach. Whether they were here five years, whether they've been here three years or whether they've been here one year, they've made an impact in our program.
On former teammates playing each other ...
Moren: I don't know that I see anything different. Both competitors. I think they're friends off the floor, which typically happens, right, when you've played together at respective institutions or other universities.
I think there is a friendship there. But I think both Syd and Paopao would tell you when the ball goes up, right, the stakes are a little higher and it's different. You set aside that friendship and it's just the competitiveness that they both I think have.
I think they are both looking at this as how can I just help our team, my team be successful.
On what Indiana needs from Karoline Striplin and Lilly Meister ...
Moren: Yeah, they have to be rock solid. Like I said this is going to be as much of a mental game as it's going to be a physical game.
For us it's understanding tendencies and also rotations, where we can be, where we can help off of. If there is an opportunity there because of spacing purposes, can we help each other.
And so we know they like -- they're incredible with their high-low game. Where they really get you is the offensive rebounds. We have to do our job, especially those two, of keeping Feagin and Kitts and Joyce Edwards off the offensive glass.
The most important job they'll have starts there with keeping them from getting those second, third shot opportunities.
Q. You got to coach Joyce Edwards over the season. How have you seen her game evolve?
Moren: Oh, you know what I respect about Joyce is her -- how she goes about her work. Although we were in Columbia, the competition was just okay, but she approached every game like we were playing for a championship.
Or a gold medal. Every game for her was a gold medal game. That's the one thing that stood out to me. Whether or not you're dealing with some of the -- not dealing with -- but you have the opportunity to coach some of those elite top kids in the country, just their mindset, how they go about the film, how they go about their work. She was always first on the floor, always last one to leave.
But I know she's very, very intelligent and a smart kid. But the seriousness that she went into every game with was impressive. So not surprised by how well she's come in here and been special.
On players in Indiana's program who stick with the program after their playing days end ...
Moren: Don't forget I have Keyanna Warthen who was also a player for me, and McKenzie Holmes, also a player. A lot of those kids that -- I don't know about Mac. I think Mac thinks she wants to coach. I think sometimes when she's around she is thinking about that life choice because of how many hours we're in the office.
Again, I think it goes back to -- culture is such a, word but it really is about the atmosphere and the culture we've tried to create in Indiana. It's so much bigger than just coaching. It's trying to prepare them for life after Indiana. But we have been fortunate enough that we have players that have -- former players -- that have wanted to get into this great game.
And what's special about having those guys as part of our staff now is they understand that they are part of the foundation, right? Part of the build and how hard it is to win. You know, how hard it is to win.
And I think they're great reminders to our players now. The young guys at that come in, about what that looks like. The work piece and how -- we call it a lifestyle being in Indiana. You're going to be in the gym outside of those practice hours, but you're also going to be about each other.
This is a program that has been built on players that have to kind of set a side -- we all do this -- our ego and understand the only way success is by being about one another.
And kind of falling in love with the success we all have as individuals.
You know, it's great to have them back, but what I found is is there is a lot of -- one of the things about being able to have this job and sit had this seat is you hope when your players leave they walk away with a ton of stories and great experiences, which they've all had.
I'm just finding out about some of those stories though now up in this office space, the things that really did happen on some of those road trips, right?
And so it's all great stories of -- Key was reminding me the other day when I kicked her out of practice. I don't remember that but she remembers that. Got a good laugh out of it. She'll tell you I got kicked out probably because I wasn't living up to the standard of what it's about to be at Indiana. That's the work, is the focus day in and day out.
The stories -- when I sit in there and we laugh about things that have happened and they can still go back and talk about them, right, and now feel comfortable to share them with me, that's what I love. That's probably been my favorite part about having them back.
There is a seriousness and a responsibility. When you build something you want to see it be sustained. I think there is a responsibility that they feel like -- ask there is accountability. Like hey, we're not going to let this thing go away. We built it. Now the responsibility is on those young kids. This is how we built it. Now we expect you guys to come in here and do the same stuff we did day in and day out it help us sustain such a great program.
On Indiana's alternate black jerseys and whether she likes them better than the crimson road primary jerseys ...
Moren: There is some things that you just -- it's just like their music selection, right? I'm old. I don't care about what they like to listen to. I want to listen to hard '80s and some different types of genres of music. They want to listen to rap. That's cool.
They love the black jerseys. If they want play in the black jerseys we'll play in the black jerseys. I think they look sharp. I laugh at sometimes our fan base. They get so, this is the tradition of Indiana. They like their red and white. But I think times have changed. We have to change with the times.
And so our kids love playing in the black jerseys and if they feel good in them, we're going to play in them. Those are things that I kind of leave not even decision up to them but I will leave some decisions up to them. If they want play in black jerseys we'll play in black jerseys. I think they look sharp though.
On the challenge of the season on the younger members of the coaching staff ...
Moren: I think they've done a terrific job. You know, here is what we know: Success is thought a straight line. As much as we would like it to be it's not. That's not real life. So there have been some really hard moments of trying to figure out. It's also made us better. We've had to go back and to figure out how to be better coaches.
Had to be better at maybe or preparation and take a step back to how or kids learn. The best way they learn. And so I think I that with any adversity -- look there is always lessons to be learned in all of that, hard lessons that you learn from, losses. I don't look at it as a loss. I look at it as an opportunity to grow and get better.
I think our staff does that, too. There is no pointing fingers and no blame in all this. How can we get better and be better for our players. I will say this: Our players have grown throughout the season and I think our staff, young staff has grown throughout the season. I've grown throughout the season as well.
And that's what you want, right? If they want a long career in this coaching business, then they got to learn that you don't win them all. You got to figure out how to balance the two. There will be some tough stretches but you got to go back and figure out and look at yourself first and self-evaluate and make sure you're doing what you need to do in order to give your team the best opportunity to be successful.
