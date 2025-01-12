What Myles Rice Said After Indiana's 85-60 Loss At Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Along with Indiana coach Mike Woodson, Indiana point guard Myles Rice also spoke to the media during postgame availability for the media after Indiana's 85-60 Big Ten defeat at the hands of Iowa on Saturday.
Here's what Rice had to say.
On whether the team was disconnected defensively against Iowa ...
Rice: It was hard to play defense when you turn the ball over a lot. They have a lot of advantages. We turned the ball a good amount of times tonight and they were able to get out. We spotted them points so that already puts us in that hole. It's hard to be in a set defense or play together when we turn the ball over that much.
On why there were turnovers against Iowa when Indiana had been taking care of the ball well recently ...
Rice: I think we played uncharacteristic. We had a five-game stretch where we played really good basketball. I think tonight we got a little bit outside of ourselves. We started off slow and it was kind of an avalanche a little bit. One thing led to another and it kept going all night.
On long scoring droughts Indiana has despite offensive talent on the roster ...
Rice: It started from the beginning of the game. We turned the ball over. That puts it in your head like we've got to get those plays back. It's kind of hard to try to do that and be in your same flow. It happens. We have to be better from the start and play all the way through and for all 40 minutes.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- IOWA BLOWS INDIANA OUT: Iowa rolled past Indiana as the Hoosiers were out of the game by halftime. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Everything Mike Woodson said in his postgame press conference after Indiana's 85-60 loss at Iowa on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
- LIVE BLOG: Relive all the action between Indiana and Iowa with our live blog from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. CLICK HERE
- RENEAU OUT: Malik Reneau was out again for the Hoosiers at Iowa with a knee injury. CLICK HERE.