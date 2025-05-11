Updated Look At Where Indiana Men’s Basketball Stands With Class Of 2026 Recruiting
(updated Saturday, May 24 at 2:33 p.m. ET)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When Darian DeVries took over as Indiana’s men’s basketball coach in March, the immediate focus was on building the 2025-26 roster. Luke Goode was the only potentially returning player, and his return is contingent on being given a NCAA waiver.
Indiana hasn’t completely filled its 2025-26 roster. Eleven players are signed. Another spot is being saved for Goode and another may be for guard Anthony Leal, who is seeking a waiver based on his injury-shortened 2023 season.
With roster sizes in question due to the still-to-be-determined House settlement, Indiana may stick with 13 players, which has been the men’s basketball scholarship limit for many years.
Now focus has turned to the Class of 2026. It will be DeVries’ first opportunity to build from the ground up.
Here are some of the players who have been offered scholarships by DeVries and his staff. Only players offered by DeVries’ staff are included. It is possible some players offered by the previous coaching staff – such as five-star forward Anthony Thompson – are still in play as well.
Rankings used are from 247Sports top 150 and On3’s Industry Top Basketball Recruits.
Davion Adkins
Position: Power forward/center.
Height/weight: 6-8, 205 pounds.
High school: Faith Family Academy, Dallas.
Club team: Southern Assault AAU, adidas 3SSB.
Notes: Ranked 23rd by both 247Sports and On3, Adkins is the top-ranked player at his position – whether you consider him a center or a power forward – by both websites. His wingspan was measured at 7-2 1/4 at the 2024 adidas Eurocamp. Given his status at his position, Adkins is highly sought after. From his home state alone, Houston, SMU, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech are all in play.
Latrell Allmond
Position: Power forward/center.
Height/weight: 6-8, 225 pounds.
High school: John Marshall, Richmond, Va.
Club team: Team Loaded, adidas 3SSB.
Notes: Allmond has produced for John Marshall High School from the beginning. He’s never averaged less than 14 points or 7.8 rebounds per game. In his junior season, Allmond averaged 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He converted 63% from the field overall and 44% from 3-point range on 96 attempts. Allmond is ranked 41st by On3 and 46th by 247Sports.
Toni Bryant
Position: Power forward.
Height/weight: 6-9, 215 pounds.
High school: North Tampa Christian Academy, Zephryhills, Fla. (Moving to Zephryhills Christian)
Club team: Tre Mann Elite.
Notes: Bryant is a big fish on this list. He's ranked 10th by 247Sports and 12th by On3. Bryant averaged 21 points and 11.8 rebounds at North Tampa Christian. He also made 43% from 3-point range. He is transferring to Zephryhills Christian for the 2025-26 season.
Cole Cloer
Position: Small forward.
Height/weight: 6-8, 185 pounds.
High school: Caldwell Academy, Greensboro, N.C.
Club team: Team CP3, Nike EYBL.
Notes: A versatile talent, Cloer averaged 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal at Caldwell Academy. Cloer is ranked No. 29 by On3 and No. 31 by 247Sports. Cloer has been offered by 20 power conference schools including Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon in the Big Ten. North Carolina is the favorite for Cloer according to 247Sports.
Caleb Gaskins
Position: Power forward.
Height/weight: 6-8, 210 pounds.
High school: Columbus High School, Miami.
Club team: Nightrydas Elite, Nike EYBL.
Notes: Gaskins averaged 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds at Columbus High in Miami. He was a 54% shooter and 33.3% 3-point shooter. He began his high school career at Monteverde Academy. Gaskins is ranked 11th by both recruiting services, making him one of the highest-ranked recruits Indiana has offered. The Hoosiers aren’t alone. Seven Big Ten and SEC schools are also after Gaskins. Maryland, Michigan and Washington are the Big Ten teams.
Sammy Jackson
Position: Small forward.
Height/weight: 6-7, 185 pounds.
High school: Roman Catholic, Philadelphia.
Club team: Team Final, Nike EYBL.
Notes: Jackson averaged 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists at Roman Catholic High School. Jackson is ranked 97th in the Class of 2026 rankings by 247Sports and 134th by On3. According to 247Sports, Jackson is scheduled to visit Indiana in June, and the Hoosiers are considered to be the favorite by On3. He is the son of former NBA big man Marc Jackson. On May 22, Jackson included Indiana, St. Joseph's, VCU and Texas as his finalists. He plans to visit Indiana on the weekend of June 13-14.
Taylen Kinney
Position: Point guard.
Height/weight: 6-2, 185 pounds.
High school: Overtime Elite, Atlanta.
Club team: Wildcat Select, adidas 3SSB.
Notes: The highly coveted Newport, Ky., native (Newport is across the river from Cincinnati) is ranked 14th and 18th by 247Sports and On3, respectively. Among other schools besides Indiana, Kinney has offers from Cincinnati, IIlinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame and Purdue in Indiana’s backyard.
Prince-Alexander Moody
Position: Guard.
Height/weight: 6-4, 180 pounds.
High school: Bishop McNamara, District Heights, Md.
Club team: Team Takeover, Nike EYBL.
Notes: Moody is one of several Maryland-based players and one of two known players from Team Takeover Indiana is interested in. Indiana assistant coach Kenny Johnson was a former assistant coach there. Moody is ranked 108th nationally by On3 and 121st by 247Sports.
Jordan Smith Jr.
Position: Shooting guard.
Height/weight: 6-2, 200 pounds.
High school: Paul VI Catholic, Fairfax, Va.
Club team: Team Takeover, Nike EYBL.
Notes: Another Team Takeover prospect, Indiana will have to win a fierce battle for Smith’s services. Ranked No. 4 by On3 and No. 6 by 247Sports, Smith has interest from powers like Duke, Houston, Kentucky and North Carolina among others. Smith played for the U.S. U17 National Team at the World Cup in Turkey in 2024. He averaged 5.9 points in seven games as the USA won the gold medal.
Ethan Taylor
Position: Center.
Height/weight: 6-10, 230 pounds.
High school: Shawnee Mission Northwest, Shawnee, Kan.
Club team: Mokan Elite, Nike EYBL.
Notes: New Indiana assistant Rod Clark is believed to be influential in Indiana’s interest. Tennessee has offered Taylor. The only other Big Ten school interested in Taylor at the moment? Purdue. According to KCHSHoops.com, Taylor averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2.8 blocks at Shawnee Mission Northwest. Taylor is ranked 49th by On3 and 72nd by 247Sports.
Anthony Thompson
Position: Small forward.
Height/weight: 6-8, 185 pounds.
High school: Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, Ohio.
Club team: Indiana Elite, Adidas 3SSB.
Notes: Indiana has already had an Anthony Thompson shine on the gridiron of yore, could it have a hoops namesake too? One of the most coveted prospects in the Class of 2026, Thompson ranks ninth in 247Sports's Class of 2026 rankings and 13th at On3. He's received offers from eight different Big Ten schools, including Purdue. As far as Indiana is concerned? Thompson told 247Sports on May 15, "Darian DeVries and I have had brief talks so far. We have not really gotten into anything too heavy yet. I have been introduced to him. I think everything is going in a good direction."
Trey Thompson
Position: Power forward.
Height/weight: 6-8, 220 pounds.
High school: Greeneville High School, Greeneville, Tenn.
Club team: Tennessee Impact, Adidas 3SSB.
Notes: Another player new Indiana assistant Rod Clark is believed to be involved with. Thompson averaged 24.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals for Greeneville. He converted 44% from 3-point range, 60% from the field and 81% from the line. Thompson is ranked 136th by On3.
Cameron Williams
Position: Power forward.
Height/weight: 6-11, 200 pounds.
High school: St. Mary's School, Phoenix.
Club team: Compton Magic, Adidas 3SSB.
Notes: A wiry big man, Williams can stretch the floor with a solid 3-point shot. According to maxpreps, Williams has averaged 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds over his career at St. Mary's, whom he led to the Arizona 4A state championship. Williams is ranked No. 15 by 247Sports, but just No. 97 by On3. In addition to Indiana, Arizona, Louisville, Notre Dame, SMU, Stanford, USC and Washington are all interested.
