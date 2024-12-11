The Year in Pictures With Indiana Forward Mackenzie Mgbako
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Mgbako is back for his sophomore season at Indiana, and he's a scary offensive threat from the wing position. He's 6-foot-9 and from Gladstone, N.J., and has been the Hoosiers' leading scorer for much of the season.
Mgbako averaged 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman, and was very good down the stretch, averaging 15.8 points in the Hoosiers' final nine games.
It was big news when he decided to come back for his sophomore year and he's already had a lot of big nights. There are more on the horizon, too.
Here's our photo gallery of Mgbako's 2024-25 season, and some notes on his progress along the way.
Sept. 18: Media Day
Mackenzie was all smiles with his new and returning teammates for the media during Indiana's internal media day. He answered questions and commented on his goals for the up-and-coming season. He also talked about the importance of feeling more comfortable as a sophomore.
“When you have a feel for it? You can ease into it a lot better, said Mgbako on having a college season under his belt. “It built my confidence a lot. It let me know where I was as a player and where I want to reach,”
Oct. 18: Hoosier Hysteria
The Hoosier Hysteria season kickoff event proved to be a stellar night for the returning Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Mgbako banked in an off-kilter three point shot to tie the intersquad battle at the buzzer 29-29. He had 12 points on the night.
Mackenzie Mgbako in the preseason
Indiana played two preseason games, one against highly-regarded Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn, on Oct. 27 and at home against Marian University on Nov. 1. Indiana beat the Volunteers 66-62, which was huge for the Hoosiers considering Tennessee is one of the best teams in the country.
Oct. 27: Indiana 66, Tennessee 62
Mgbako and junior Malik Reneau were the only two Hoosiers in double figures, finishing with 12. They all came in the second half, making 5-of-7 shots, including two three-pointers. Indiana was 4-for-8 from deep in the second half.
Nov. 1: Indiana 106, Marian 64
The exhibition game against Marian was the first appearance inside Assembly Hall for the Hoosiers this season. It was a fun night, with the return of first-year Marian coach Pat Knight to the arena he grew up in. He is the youngest son of longtime IU coach Bob Knight, who passed away exactly one year earlier at age 83.
Indiana won 106-64 and Mgbako had 10 points, including 2-for-5 from three-point range.
Mackenzie Mgbako in the regular season
Nov. 6: Indiana 80, SIU-Edwardsville 61
Mgbako had his best night as a Hoosier in the season opener against SIU-Edwardsville, scoring a career-high 31 points in the 80-61 victory.
He was 13-for-17 shooting and made 4 of 5 three-pointers. "I was playing within the offense and being aggressive," Mgbako said. "Taking what they gave me. I was going with moving the ball, finding great shots and taking them."
Mgbako scored 13 of Indiana's first 19 points in just seven minutes.
Nov. 10: Indiana 90, Eastern Illinois 55
After an extremely ugly and sluggish first half, the Hoosiers came out and looked fresh in the second half against Eastern Illinois. Mgbako was on fire and ended up the leading scorer of the game with 18 points. Several of those connections came from veteran guard Trey Galloway, who also had a nice night with five points and eight assists in just 18 minutes of game action.
Nov. 16: Indiana 81, South Carolina 71
It might have been Myles Rice's night to shine but Mgbako quietly chipped away at making sure he contributed to the Indiana defeating South Carolina at Assembly Hall. Mgbako came in ready to roll, having 17 points total on the night, 12 of which came in the first half.
It was also great to see a breakout night from Stanford transfer and sophomore Kanaan Carlyle (pictured below with Mgbako) who also contributed 12 points on the night.
Nov 21: Indiana 69, UNC Greensboro 58
Along with the UNC Greensboro game also came some growing pains for the Hoosiers. Shooting struggles and inconsistent flow kept the team from ever pulling away. Ultimately Bryson Tucker's shooting saved the day and Indiana was able to stave off the Spartans 69-58. NEED MGBAKO INFORMATION IN EVERY ONE
Nov. 27: Louisville 89, Indiana 61
The Hoosiers traveled to the Bahamas for Thanksgiving to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their first matchup was against the Louisville Cardinals from the Atlantic Coast Conference and it looked more like a game of turnover than basketball. Indiana piled up a staggering 23 turnovers and had no answer for Louisville in an 89-61 loss.
Nov. 28: Gonzaga 89, Indiana 73
Indiana figured to meet then-No. 3 Gonzaga in the winners' bracket of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, but since both lost on Day 1, they squared off on Thanksgiving Day. Gonzaga won 89-73.
Mgbako had a good day, scoring 13 points in the battle of ranked teams. Oumar Ballo led the Hoosiers with 25.
Nov. 29: Indiana 89, Providence 73
Indiana finally got a win in the Bahamas on the last day of the Battle 4 Atlantis, beating Providence from the Big East Conference 89-73.
Mgbako led the Hoosiers with 19 points, and made 4-of-7 three-pointers.
Dec. 3: Indiana 97, Sam Houston 71
Indiana returned to Assembly Hall after a tough trip in the Bahamas and responded with a convincing 97-71 victory over Sam Houston. Mgbako finished with 13 points and four rebounds.
Dec. 6: Indiana 76, Miami of Ohio 57
Mgbako had a rough night, struggling to get rolling offensively. He scored only four points — all in the final three minutes — in the Hoosiers' 76-57 win over Miami of Ohio.
Dec. 9: Indiana 82, Minnesota 67
Indiana opened up Big Ten conference play against Minnesota stomping out a loud win for the home crowd. While the night belonged to Bryson Tucker who had a season high of 16 points, the Hoosiers had five total players in double figures including Mgbako. He added 13 points for the night and three rebounds.
Check back for more updates on Mackenzie Mgbako as the 2024-2024 Indiana men's basketball season continues.
