Point Spread: Desperate For Home Win, Indiana Slight Underdog to UCLA Friday Night
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fresh off an exciting road win at Michigan State, Indiana looks to build some late-season momentum on Friday night when they host UCLA at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers need to hold serve at home to keep their postseason hopes alive. They have four home games left along with a West Coast trip to Washington and Oregon, and the final push begins in a showdown with two of the most iconic programs in college basketball playing their first Big Ten game together.
UCLA is a slight favorite, according to the oddsmakers at FanDuel.com. The line is at 1.5 points as of 8 a.m. ET, and the over/under is 138.5. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET. (How to watch link below.)
Indiana won its first 11 home games, but have struggled of late in Big Ten play, losing three straight to Illinois, Maryland and Michigan. The strange thing, though, was that they covered in the Maryland and Michigan games as slight underdogs.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana has fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 15-10
Indiana overall vs. spread: 14-11
- Indiana home record: 11-3
Indiana home vs. spread: 9-5
- Indiana road record: 3-5
Indiana road vs spread: 4-4
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 12-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 3-9
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 6-6
- Indiana over total: 13
Indiana under total: 12
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 14 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 19 Illinois 94-69 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 13-5, 4-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 17 (Friday) — Indiana beat Ohio State 77-76 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (153) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-5, 5-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 22 (Wednesday) — Indiana lost to Northwestern 79-70 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 26 (Sunday) — Indiana lost to Maryland 79-78 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (147) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 31 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Purdue 81-76 on the road at as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (157) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 14-8, 5-6 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 21 Wisconsin 76-64 on the road at as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 14-9, 5-7 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 8 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to No. 24 Michigan 70-67 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (137) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 14-10, 5-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 11 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat No. 11 Michigan State 71-67 on the road as a 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (138) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 15-10, 6-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What UCLA has done so far this season
UCLA is 18-7 overall and 9-5 in the Big Ten, and they've had a weird season. They started off league play just 2-4, but then went on a seven-game winning streak, which rarely happens during conference play. The streak ended Tuesday with a loss at Illinois.
UCLA is 14-11 against the spread this season. Of their 25 games, 14 have gone under the total. Here's what the Bruins have done so far this season against the spread.d
- Nov. 4 — No. 22 UCLA beat Rider 85-50 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The score (135) went under the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 — No. 22 UCLA lost to New Mexico 72-64 in Henderson, Nev. as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (136) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 1-1.
- Nov. 11 — UCLA beat Boston University 71-40 at home as a 24.5-point favorite (covered). The score (131) went under the 135.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 15 — UCLA beat Lehigh 85-45 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (covered). The score (130) went under the 136.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 20 — UCLA beat Idaho State 84-70 at home as a 24.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (154) went over the 131.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 22 — UCLA beat Cal State Fullerton 80-47 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (127) went under the 134.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 26 — UCLA beat Southern Utah 88-43 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (covered). The score (131) went under the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Dec. 3 — UCLA beat Washington 69-58 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 7-1, 1-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 8 — UCLA beat No. 12 Oregon 73-71 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (144) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 8-1, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 14 — No. 24 UCLA beat Arizona 57-54 in Phoenix, Ariz. as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (111) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 9-1, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 17 — No. 18 UCLA beat Prairie View A&M 111-75 at home as a 33.5-point favorite (covered). The score (186) went over the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 10-1, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 21 — No. 18 UCLA lost to North Carolina 76-74 in New York as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 10-2, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 28 — No. 18 UCLA beat No. 14 Gonzaga 65-62 in Inglewood, Calif. as a 4.5-point underdog (covered). The score (127) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 11-2, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 4 — No. 15 UCLA lost to Nebraska 66-58 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (124) went under the 135.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 7 — No. 22 UCLA lost to No. 24 Michigan 94-75 at home as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (169) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 11-4, 2-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 10 — No. 22 UCLA lost to Maryland 79-61 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 11-5, 2-3 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 13 — UCLA lost to Rutgers 75-68 on the road as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (142) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 11-6, 2-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 17 — UCLA beat Iowa 94-70 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (164) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 12-6, 3-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 21 — UCLA beat No. 18 Wisconsin 85-83 at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (168) went over the 143.5 over/under total. Record: 13-6, 4-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 24 — UCLA beat Washington 65-60 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (125) went under the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 27 — UCLA beat USC 82-76 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 139.5 over/under total. Record: 15-6, 6-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 30 — UCLA beat No. 16 Oregon 78-52 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (130) went under the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 16-6, 7-4 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 4 — UCLA beat No. 9 Michigan State 63-61 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (124) went under the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 17-6, 8-4 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 8 — UCLA beat Penn State 78-54 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (132) went under the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 18-6, 9-4 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 11 — UCLA lost to Illinois 83-78 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (161) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 18-7, 9-5 in Big Ten.
