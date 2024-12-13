Point Spread: It's Nebraska That's Favored Over Indiana in National TV Showdown Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. — Indiana is 10 games into its 2024-25 basketball season already, but they have their first true road test on Friday when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It's a big game for the Hoosiers (8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten), who still don't really have a statement win this season.
Nebraska is 6-2 and 0-1 in the league, losing badly at Michigan State. They are unranked and check in at No. 62 in the Kenpom.com rankings — the Hoosiers are No. 40 — so an Indiana victory may not be something you'd shout from the rooftops, but considering the recent history in this rivalry and the fact that it's a Big Ten road game, it would be a big deal.
Nebraska won all three games a year ago, and embarrassed Indiana each time, winning by 16, 15 and 27 points. That probably has a lot to do why the Huskers are favored again. According to the oddsmakers at the FanDuel.com gambling website, Nebraska is a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under is 152.5.
The line is a little surprising considering that Nebraska is just 1-4 vs. the spread in home games this season. They looked good in an upset of No. 14 Creighton and a blowout win over a decent North Florida team, but then looked awful in a loss to Michigan State.
In other words, this is not the same Nebraska team what won 23 games a year ago. And even though the Hoosiers looked bad on their first trip out of town — those blowout losses to Louisiville and Gonzaga were ugly — there's some home that they've learned from that in preparing for this first road game.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Nebraska have fared against the point spread.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 8-2
Indiana overall vs. spread: 6-4
- Indiana home record: 7-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 5-2
- Indiana road record: 0-0
Indiana road vs spread: 0-0
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 8-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 6-3
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-1
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-1
- Indiana over total: 4
Indiana under total: 6
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Nebraska has done so far this season
Nebraska is 6-2 on the season and 0-1 in Big Ten games, losing by 37 on the road at Michigan State last Saturday. They are 5-0 at home, but have covered in just one of the five games, the most recent one on Dec. 1 against North Florida.
Here's what they've done so far this season:
- Nov. 4 — Nebraska beat Texas-Rio Grande 87-67 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (154) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 9 — Nebraska beat Bethune Cookman 63-58 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (121) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 13 — Nebraska beat Fairleigh Dickinson 86-60 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (146) went under the 158.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 17 — Nebraska lost to Saint Mary's 77-74 at Sioux Falls, S.D. as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (151) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 22 — Nebraska beat No. 14 Creighton 74-63 on the road as a 9.5-point underdog (covered). The score (137) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 27 — Nebraska beat South Dakota 96-79 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (175) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Dec. 1 — Nebraska beat North Florida 103-72 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (covered). The score (175) went over the 158.5 over/under total. Record: 6-1
- Dec. 7 — Nebraska lost to Michigan State 89-52 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2.
