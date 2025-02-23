Point Spread: Purdue Slight Favorite Over Indiana in Bloomington Rematch
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana and Purdue get together for the second time this season on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and both sides are desparate for a win.
Purdue has lost three in a row and fallen off the lead in the Big Ten. It's their longest losing streak since 2020. Indiana is still fighting for its postseason life, so they can't afford any more losses, either, especially at home
No. 13 Purdue is a 3.5-point favorite in the rematch as of Noon ET, according to the oddsmakers at the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 148.5. The line opened at 4.5 Friday night, so the early money is on Indiana
The two teams met on Jan. 31 in West Lafayette, with Purdue winning 81-76 but not covering as 11.5-point favorites.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana has fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 15-11
Indiana overall vs. spread: 14-12
- Indiana home record: 11-4
Indiana home vs. spread: 9-6
- Indiana road record: 3-5
Indiana road vs spread: 4-4
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 12-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 3-10
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 6-7
- Indiana over total: 14
Indiana under total: 12
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 14 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 19 Illinois 94-69 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 13-5, 4-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 17 (Friday) — Indiana beat Ohio State 77-76 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (153) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-5, 5-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 22 (Wednesday) — Indiana lost to Northwestern 79-70 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 26 (Sunday) — Indiana lost to Maryland 79-78 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (147) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 31 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Purdue 81-76 on the road at as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (157) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 14-8, 5-6 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 21 Wisconsin 76-64 on the road at as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 14-9, 5-7 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 8 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to No. 24 Michigan 70-67 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (137) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 14-10, 5-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 11 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat No. 11 Michigan State 71-67 on the road as a 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (138) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 15-10, 6-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 14 (Friday) — Indiana lost to UCLA 72-68 at home as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went over the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 15-11, 6-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
Purdue by the numbers
- Purdue overall record: 19-8
Purdue overall vs. spread: 15-12
- Purdue home record: 12-2
Purdue home vs. spread: 8-6
- Purdue road record: 5-4
Purdue road vs spread: 6-3
- Purdue neutral court record: 2-2
Purdue road vs spread: 1-3
- Purdue record as favorite: 17-3
Purdue vs. spread as favorite: 12-8
- Purdue record as underdog: 2-5
Purdue vs. spread as underdog: 3-4
What Purdue has done so far this season
- Nov. 4 (Monday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (163) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (122) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11 (Monday): No. 13 Purdue defeated Yale 92-84 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (165) went under the 166.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 19 (Tuesday): No. 6 Purdue lost to No. 15 Marquette 76-58 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (134) went under the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 23 (Saturday): No. 6 Purdue defeated Marshall 80-45 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (125) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 28 (Thursday): No. 13 Purdue defeated N.C. State 71-61 in San Diego as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (132) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Nov. 29 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 23 Ole Miss 80-78 in San Diego as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (158) went over the 145.5-point over/under total. Record: 7-1.
- Dec. 5 (Thursday): No. 8 Purdue lost to Penn State 81-70 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (151) went over the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 7-2, 0-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 8 (Sunday): No. 8 Purdue beat Maryland 83-78 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (161) went over the 143.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 14 (Saturday): No. 11 Purdue lost to No. 17 Texas A&M 70-66 in Indianapolis as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (136) went under the 143.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 21 (Saturday): No. 16 Purdue lost to No. 2 Auburn 87-69 in Birmingham, Ala. as a 10.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (156) went over the 149.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 29 (Sunday): No. 21 Purdue beat Toledo 83-64 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (147) went under the 155.5-point over/under total. Record: 9-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 2 (Thursday): No. 20 Purdue beat Minnesota 81-61 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (142) went over the 134.5-point over/under total. Record: 10-4, 2-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 5 (Sunday): No. 20 Purdue beat Northwestern 79-61 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (140) went over the 138.5-point over/under total. Record: 11-4, 3-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 9 (Thursday): No. 20 Purdue beat Rutgers 68-50 on the road as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (118) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 12-4, 4-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 12 (Sunday): No. 20 Purdue beat Nebraska 104-68 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (172) went over the 141.5-point over/under total. Record: 13-4, 5-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 15 (Wednesday): No. 17 Purdue beat Washington 69-58 on the road as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (127) went under the 142.5-point over/under total. Record: 14-4, 6-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 18 (Saturday): No. 17 Purdue beat No. 13 Oregon 65-58 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (123) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 15-4, 7-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 21 (Tuesday): No. 11 Purdue lost to Ohio State 73-70 at home as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (143) went over the 141.5-point over/under total. Record: 15-5, 7-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 24 (Friday): No. 11 Purdue beat No. 21 Michigan 91-64 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (155) went over the 149.5-point over/under total. Record: 16-5, 8-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 31 (Friday): No. 10 Purdue beat Indiana 81-76 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (157) went over the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 17-5, 9-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday): No. 7 Purdue beat Iowa 90-81 on the road as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (171) went over the 156.5-point over/under total. Record: 18-5,10-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 7 (Friday): No. 7 Purdue beat USC 90-72 at home as a 13.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (162) went over the 145.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-5,11-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 11 (Tuesday): No. 7 Purdue lost to No. 20 Michigan 75-73 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (148) went under the 153.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-6,11-3 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 15 (Saturday): No. 7 Purdue lost to No. 16 Wisconsin 94-84 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went over the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-7,11-4 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 18 (Tuesday): No. 13 Purdue lost to No. 14 Michigan State 75-66 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (141) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-8,11-5 in the Big Ten.
