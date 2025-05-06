Big Ten Daily (May 5): Former Big Ten Standout Projected As Top Ten Pick In NBA Draft
Former Maryland big man Derik Queen was dominant throughout much of his freshman season and continued to play well in the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament. The Baltimore native led the Terps with 16.5 points and around 9 rebounds per game as a true freshman. He also had one of the bigger March moments during the round of 32 when he hit a buzzer-beater in a win over Colorado State, sending Maryland into the Sweet 16.
All of that has led to Queen being viewed as a top-ten pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Some analysts even see Queen as a top-five pick. Wherever he's chosen, it appears that he's a lock to be a lottery pick in June's draft. In one of the latest mock drafts by CBS Sports, Queen does indeed goin in the top ten.
Two centers in two consecutive drafts may seem duplicative after selecting Donovan Clingan in 2024 -- but in reality, Queen's game in Portland would help bring out some bright spots in Clingan's game. He's an old-school big who is a tremendous passer for his size and position, and could serve as an offensive hub to facilitate out of the painted area. - CBS Sports
Of course, the draft order isn't set yet, which makes Queen's draft position that much tougher to predict. Depending on who lands where will determine exactly where Queen ends up. Regardless, he's expected to be one of the first ten players taken in June.
Three Members Of The Big Ten Make It To NCAA Men's Tennis Super Regionals
Three Big Ten schools — No. 6 Ohio State, No. 16 UCLA and No. 28 USC — have reached the Super Regionals of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship. BigTen.org breaks down exactly what each team is up against in the third round of the tournament.
Ohio State (28-3), which defeated Buffalo and Auburn at home this past weekend, will host No. 12 Mississippi State on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. On Friday, USC (16-10) travels cross town to meet UCLA (18-8) at 4 p.m. ET. The Trojans upset seventh-ranked San Diego on Sunday and the Bruins knocked off 11th-ranked California on Saturday to setup a rivalry rematch on the biggest of stages.
The winners of these matches will travel to Waco, Texas next week for the NCAA Quarterfinals.
