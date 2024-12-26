2024 College Football Playoff And Bowl Schedule, TV, Point Spread, Results in Real Time
Updated Dec. 26, 2024, 8:05 a.m. ET
We've never seen a college football postseason like this one before. We have a new 12-team College Football Playoff that includes five conference champions and seven at-large teams.
It's a standalone event, but the quarterfinal round does include four bowl-game sites — Rose, Sugar, Peach, Fiesta — to keep the bowls relevant. Here is a breakdown of playoff teams by conference:
- BIG TEN (4): Oregon (champion), Penn State, Ohio State, Indiana
- SEC (3): Georgia (champion), Texas, Tennessee
- ACC (2): Clemson (champion), SMU
- Big 12 (1): Arizona State
- Mountain West (1): Boise State
- Independents (1): Notre Dame
There's also still a full three weeks of bowl games as well.
Here is the complete schedule for the playoffs and bowl games, with dates, gametimes, location, TV information, point spreads and more. And we will update this file in real time. All point spreads are courtesy of the FanDuel.com gambling website and are subject to change. (We will update them daily.)
College Football Playoff Schedule, Results
First Round (Dec. 20-21)
- No. 7 seed NOTRE DAME defeated No. 10 seed INDIANA 27-17 on Friday, Dec. 20 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won and covered as a 6.5-point favorite. Notre Dame (12-1) advances to quarterfinal to play No. 2 seed Georgia. Indiana finishes its season 11-2.
- No. 6 seed PENN STATE defeated No. 11 seed SMU 38-10 on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Penn State won and covered as an 8.5-point favorite. Penn State (12-2) advances to quarterfinal to play No. 3 seed Boise State. SMU finishes its season 11-3.
- No. 5 seed TEXAS defeated No. 12 seed CLEMSON 38-24 on Saturday, Dec. 21 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Texas won and covered as a 13.5-point favorite. Texas (12-2) advances to quarterfinal to play No. 4 seed Arizona State. Clemson finishes its season 10-4.
- No. 8 seed OHIO STATE defeated No. 9 seed TENNESSEE 42-17 on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won and covered as a 7.5-point favorite. Ohio State (11-2) advances to quarterfinal to play No. 1 seed Oregon. Tennessee finishes its season 10-3.
Quarterfinals (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)
- No. 3 seed BOISE STATE vs. No. 6 seed PENN STATE at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 31 in the Vbro Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: Penn State is a 10.5-point favorite.
- No. 4 seed ARIZONA STATE vs. No. 5 seed TEXAS at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan.1 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: Texas is a 13.5-point favorite.
- No. 1 seed OREGON vs. No. 8 seed OHIO STATE at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan.1 in the Prudential Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite.
- No. 2 seed GEORGIA vs. No. 7 seed NOTRE DAME at 8:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan.1 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, La. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite.
Semifinals (Jan. 9-10)
- Georgia-Notre Dame winner vs. Boise State-Penn State winner at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: TBD
- Oregon-Ohio State winner vs. Arizona State-Texas winner at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: TBD
Championship Game (Jan. 20)
- National championship game at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Staidum in Atlanta, Ga. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: TBD