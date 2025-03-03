2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Tracker: Dates, Matchups, TV Info and More
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2025 Big Ten Women's Tournament bracket is finally set. Beginning on Wednesday, March 5, a total of 14 games will be played across five days as 15 teams pursue their dream of winning a Big Ten Tournament title and securing a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
This was the first year in which teams have missed the Big Ten Tournament. With expansion to an 18-team league, only 15 teams earned a spot in the event. The three teams that missed out on this year's tournament were Purdue, Northwestern and Penn State.
Games will be played from March 5-9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Throughout the 2025 tournament, we'll continue to keep you updated with matchups, tipoff times, television information, results and plenty more. Below is our bracket tracker for the 2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament.
Wednesday, March 5
Game 1: No. 13 Minnesota (20-10, 8-10 Big Ten) vs. No. 12 Washington (18-12, 9-9 Big Ten)
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: Peacock
Game 2: No. 15 Rutgers (11-18, 3-15 Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Nebraska (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten)
- Time: 25 minutes after conclusion of Game 1
- TV: Peacock
Game 3: No. 14 Wisconsin (13-16, 4-14 Big Ten) vs. No. 11Iowa (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten)
- Time: 25 minutes after conclusion of Game 2
- TV: Peacock
Thursday, March 6
Game 4: No. 9 Indiana (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) vs. No. 8 Oregon (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten)
- Time: Noon ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Michigan (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten)
- Time: 25 minutes after conclusion of Game 4
- TV: Big Ten Network
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Illinois (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Michigan State (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten)
- Time: 25 minutes after conclusion of Game 6
- TV: Big Ten Network
Friday, March 7
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 USC (26-2, 17-1 Big Ten)
- Time: Noon ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Maryland (23-6, 13-5 Big Ten)
- Time: 25 minutes after conclusion of Game 8
- TV: Big Ten Network
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 UCLA (27-2, 16-2 Big Ten)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Ohio State (24-5, 13-5)
- Time: 25 minutes after conclusion of Game 10
- TV: Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 8
Game 12 (semifinals): Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
Game 13 (semifinals): Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
Sunday, March 9
Game 14 (championship): Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
Related stories
IU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BUBBLE: Indiana women’s basketball went 0-2 this week. Both losses were to quality teams in Michigan State and Maryland, but the bracketology damage was done. CLICK HERE