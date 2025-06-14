Best Indiana Women’s Basketball Players Of The 2020s So Far: No. 2 Grace Berger
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There’s a number of “S words” describing Grace Berger’s contributions to Indiana women’s basketball.
Savvy, smart, steady, superlative and significant are all words that jump to mind. Sublime is another word that can be added when watching Berger break down a defense with her dribbling skills.
Berger is unquestionably one of Indiana’s greatest players of all-time. That she is No. 2 on the list of best Indiana women’s basketball players of the 2020s speaks to how much talent has worn an Indiana uniform during the decade so far.
For the criteria used for inclusion for the best players of the 2020s, Berger rated no worse than fourth in any one category. In the 2020s, she ranks second in win share total (19.2), starts (114), points per game (14.5) and honors (four All-Big Ten first team selections) in the 2020s.
Berger’s contributions go well beyond numbers. She was the heart and soul of the Indiana team throughout the first half of the 2020s. Indiana peaked with Berger on the roster and has not reached the same heights without her.
Berger’s adventure began in 2018 when she came to Indiana after a very successful career at Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, Ky. She played right away for the Hoosiers and became a starter by her sophomore season, the first that ended in the 2020s.
That sophomore season established Berger as one of the Big Ten’s best players. She averaged 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Berger was named first-team All-Big Ten, a status she would hold for the remainder of her career.
The 2020 season was abruptly canceled just before the Big Ten Tournament by the COVID-19 pandemic. Berger would have to wait a year to see how the newly powerful Hoosiers would hold up in the postseason.
Berger increased all of her core numbers in 2021 as she averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Indiana contended for the Big Ten title all season before finishing a game behind Maryland.
Berger augmented her excellent regular season play with a sizable contribution to Indiana’s run to the Elite Eight. Berger averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists as the Hoosiers went 3-1 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Included was a 20-point performance against Virginia Commonwealth in the first round and a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds in a second round victory over Belmont.
Berger’s individual numbers peaked in 2022 as she averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. She had a hero moment in the NCAA Tournament as a late layup proved decisive in a 56-55 second round win over Princeton at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana was ranked as high as No. 4 during the 2022 season, and expectations were sky-high for 2023 with almost every player back.
As a team, Indiana responded to the challenge with an all-time best record of 28-4 and a Big Ten regular season championship, but it was a trying season for Berger. She hurt her knee in a November 2022 Las Vegas Invitational game against Auburn.
Berger missed eight games, but against the odds returned by early January. She averaged 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists after her return as Indiana won 13 in a row with Berger back in the fold on their way to the Big Ten title.
Alas, life is sometimes unfair. Indiana was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, poised to make its first Final Four, but Indiana suffered a 70-68 upset at the hands of Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It was a bitter end to an Indiana career for Berger that had been one long rise to national prominence.
Berger’s on-court exploits have been chronicled, but part of the other reason Berger had major influence is her popularity with fans. She was not outspoken, but her get-the-job-done attitude and results resonated with fans. She is one of the most popular Indiana athletes in any sport.
Berger was drafted in the first round by the Indiana Fever in 2023 and played two seasons before she was waived. On Friday, Berger signed with the Sydney Flames, an Australian team. Her pro career is still to play out, but Berger’s status as an all-time Indiana great is secured and sets a high standard for future players.
