Best Indiana Women’s Basketball Players Of The 2020s So Far: No. 4 Chloe Moore-McNeil
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When Indiana’s 2025 season ended with a second round loss at South Carolina on March 23, so did the long career of Indiana point guard Chloe Moore-McNeil.
Moore-McNeil had been with the Hoosiers since she arrived in Bloomington in 2020. She was a part of five NCAA Tournament teams, including Indiana’s advancement to the Elite Eight in 2021, and a Big Ten regular season championship in 2023.
Moore-McNeil ended her Indiana career having played the most games (153) in school history, the second-winningest player (119 wins) and fifth all-time in assists (510).
It’s no wonder Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren paid tribute to Moore-McNeil after the loss to the Gamecocks.
“You've got to stick with the process. That's why I'm so proud of Chloe. Those Chloes are gone. They're not staying four years. They're not staying five years. So she's somebody that you write about as far as sticking with the process, being loyal. I think that's real important,” Moren said.
The process for Moore-McNeil began in the 2020-21 when she was a reserve player. She played 25 games and averaged 7.3 minutes per game.
Some players might have chosen to move on to get more playing time, but Moore-McNeil stayed at Indiana and began to play more regularly in the 2021-22 season. Her minutes jumped to 21.2 per game.
One thing that was evident right from the start for Moore-McNeil was her ability to lock down opposing ball-handlers. Moore-McNeil averaged a steal per game over her career, but her strength was in pure guarding. She did not concede space and wouldn’t let opponents by her. From Caitlin Clark on down the line, Moore-McNeil frustrated them all.
By her third season, Moore-McNeil was the starting point guard. She started 32 games in Indiana’s Big Ten championship season. She averaged 9.5 points and 4.8 assists as Indiana finished 28-4 and No. 3 in the final Associated Press poll. Moore-McNeil was an All-Big Ten second teamer.
Moore-McNeil averaged double figures for the first time in 2024 with a 10.2 points per game average. She also had her peak assist season at five per game. She was on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and the All-Big Ten second team.
Apart from her career-high 4.2 rebounds, Moore-McNeil’s numbers dropped in 2025 at 9.9 points and 4.5 assists, but she continued to provide leadership and defensive excellence.
Moore-McNeil wasn’t known as a scorer, but she got above 20 points four times, including a pair of 22-point games that represent her career best.
A major highlight came in 2024 when Moore-McNeil became just the second Indiana women’s player in history to record a triple-double, joining her one-time teammate Grace Berger. Moore-McNeil had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 94-91 home win against Michigan State.
Moore-McNeil was a steady presence for the Hoosiers throughout the 2020s. She’s not only one of the best Indiana players of the 2020s, but one of Indiana’s best players period.
Previous women's basketball top 16 players of the 2020s
No. 5 - Yarden Garzon
No. 6 - Sydney Parrish
No. 7 - Sara Scalia
No. 8 - Aleksa Gulbe
No. 9 - Nicole Cardaño-Hillary
No. 10 - Brenna Wise
No. 11 - Shay Ciezki
No. 12 - Jaelynn Penn
No. 13 - Karoline Striplin
No. 14 - LIlly Meister
No. 15 - Kiandra Browne
No. 16 - Julianna LaMendola
