Big Ten Daily (May 12): Former Iowa Running Back Kaleb Johnson Expected To Start Fast In Pittsburgh
Former Iowa standout Kaleb Johnson finished his collegiate career in Iowa City last year and prepared for the draft as potentially the third-best running back in the field behind only Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. Unfortunately, Johnson didn't perform exceptionally well at the combine and slid down to the third round. On the surface it seems like a bummer, but it may end up being a great situation for the 6-1, 225-pounder.
The Pittsburgh Steelers ended up draft Johnson in the 3rd round with the 83rd overall pick. With Najee Harris off to the Los Angeles Chargers, Johnson has a chance to start from day one. ESPN's Field Yates is expecting a solid rookie season for the former Hawkeye.
"Johnson had an outstanding 2024 season at Iowa, using his size, physicality and pass-game acumen to become one of FBS's best RBs," Yates said. "He ran for 1,537 yards and scored 23 touchdowns from scrimmage. Jaylen Warren will of course play a useful role for Pittsburgh, but offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a well-established affinity for bigger, bruising backs like Johnson. It won't surprise me at all if he leads Pittsburgh in carries this season."
Johnson ended up being the sixth running back selected in the draft behind Jeanty, Hampton, Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins (Browns), Ohio State's Treveyon Henderson (Patriots) and UCF's RJ Harvey (Broncos), so it'll be interesting to see who stands out in year one.
Derik Queen Might Go To....
With the NBA Draft order now set, it gets a little easier to predict who might end up where. Of course, the Draft Combine just got started and runs through May 18, so some other things still have to shake out, but the picture is becoming clearer by the day. For former Maryland big man Derik Queen, that could result in him becoming a top ten pick.
Right now, per ESPN's latest mock draft, Queen is just outside the top ten and projected to go to the Portland Trailblazers. Here's what the folks at ESPN had to say about Queen and his potential future home in Portland.
Scouting report: Queen is perhaps the most skilled big man in this class. He is a terrific target in pick-and-roll, can create his own shot facing the basket with a wide array of moves, and has intriguing passing ability.
Queen's conditioning, occasional apathy defensively and lack of shooting range are things NBA teams picking in this area (or earlier) will want to get a better handle on in the predraft process. Interviews, workouts and more research will determine whether he gets picked higher or lower, as there is no real consensus among scouts for how to view his unique profile long term. -- Jonathan Givony
NBA intel and fit: Portland's rebuild is ahead of schedule, with the Blazers going 23-18 over their final 41 games as Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan showed significant promise, providing a strong core to build around. All that unexpected winning diminished the Blazers' lottery chances and has them staring at a third tier of prospects with plenty of talent but also obvious flaws.
Queen's lack of shooting might not be an ideal fit on paper for a Portland team that already struggled from the perimeter, but his talent might be too big to pass on, especially if Clingan can make a jump with his shooting like he showed flashes of in small doses as a rookie. -- Givony
Northwestern Hiring Cincinnati Bengals Scout as General Manager
College footballs staffs are already huge and they'e getting bigger by the season. Throw in the fact that college programs now have to deal with NIL and the transfer portal like never before, and teams have found the need to employ a general manager like we see in the professional ranks. For the Northwestern Wildcats, that meant it was time to hire former Cincinnati Bengals scout Christian Sarkisian.
The new general manager went to grad school at Northwestern and also spent some time as the Wildcats assistant director of player personnel before a short tenure in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. His grandfather, Alex Sarkisian, played center and linebacker for the Wildcats and led the team to a Rose Bowl victory in 1949. The family connection and personal passion are certainly there for Sarkisian.
The goal is for Sarkisian to help Northwestern merge smoothly into the new era of college sports, helping the athletic department as NIL and revenue sharing step to the forefront.
- Indiana Wins Governor’s Cup Over Purdue With Events To Spare: Indiana’s all-sports victory over archrival Purdue was the seventh straight for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- Second Matchup Announced for 2025 Indy Classic:
The second matchup for the 2025 Indy Classic has been announced. Butler and Northwestern will play in the event, along with a game between Purdue and Auburn. CLICK HERE