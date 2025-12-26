What Michigan Hiring Kyle Whittingham Means for Indiana Football

Indiana football will enter the 2026 season as defending Big Ten Champions — but with several programs turning to new faces, the Hoosiers figure to face plenty of challenges to their crown.

And Michigan, after two weeks of turmoil following coach Sherrone Moore's firing for cause due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, now knows who will be leading its charge.

The Wolverines hired Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to a five-year contract Friday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Whittingham, who announced Dec. 12 he was stepping down after 21 seasons as the Utes' head coach, compiled a 177-88 record at Utah.

Here's how Whittingham's hiring impacts Indiana.

What Whittingham to Michigan means for Indiana

Michigan endured a volatile, if catastrophic, December, but Whittingham brings a level of stability that's been several years absent in Ann Arbor. He's a proven winner, leading the Utes to eight double-digit-win seasons, and now has among the nation's best resources at one of its most prominent brands.

Whether Whittingham can lead the Wolverines back to their College Football Playoff National Champion heights remains to be seen, but becoming a CFP candidate, or contender, shouldn't be lofty expectations for the 66-year-old Whittingham.

When will Indiana face the Whittingham-led Wolverines?

The Hoosiers will visit Ann Arbor, Michigan, during the 2026 season, at a time and date still to be announced. Indiana will host Michigan in 2027, meaning Whittingham will face the Hoosiers in each of his first two years at the helm.

Whittingham’s past vs. Indiana

Whittingham coached against Indiana three times while at Utah, though only once as the Utes' head coach. Serving as Utah's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Whittingham earned a 28-26 win over the Hoosiers on Sept. 22, 2001, in Bloomington, and a 40-13 win Sept. 7, 2002, in Salt Lake City.

Indiana and Utah met in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Whittingham and the Utes took a 26-24 victory Dec. 28, 2016, in Tom Allen's first game as Indiana's coach.

All told, Whittingham is 3-0 against the Hoosiers; 2-0 as a coordinator and 1-0 as a head coach.

Hoosiers history vs. Michigan

Michigan has long dominated the series history against Indiana. The Wolverines own a 62-11 edge in a series that began in 1900. Indiana, however, won the most recent meeting, a 20-15 Hoosier victory Nov. 9, 2024, in Bloomington.

Now, the Curt Cignetti-led Hoosiers will get to write a new chapter — twice in as many seasons — against Whittingham and the Wolverines.