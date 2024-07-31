Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Coming off a 13th place finish in the Big Ten, coach Steve Pikiell made significant roster changes, headlined by two five-star recruits and a group of high-scoring transfers.
The Scarlet Knights missed the NCAA Tournament the last two years but made back-to-back appearances in 2021 and 2022, only the second time that’s happened in program history. Pikiell hopes the new-look roster can get them back in the Big Dance in his ninth season in Piscataway.
Here’s a full breakdown of Rutgers’ offseason, plus its outlook for next year.
Who they lost
- Transfers: Clifford Omoruyi (10.4 ppg, Alabama), Mawot Mag (9.1 ppg), Derek Simpson (8.3 ppg, St. Joe’s), Gavin Griffiths (5.8 ppg, Nebraska), Antwone Woolfolk (3.3 ppg, Miami)
- NBA/graduation: Aundre Hyatt (10.5 ppg), Noah Fernandes (6.4 ppg), Austin Williams (4.0 ppg), Oskar Palmquist (2.7 ppg), Antonio Chol (1.7 ppg, Howard)
Who they gained
- Transfers: Tyson Acuff (21.7 ppg, Eastern Michigan), Jordan Derkack (17.0 ppg, Merrimack), PJ Hayes (10.5 ppg, San Diego), Zach Martini (8.4 ppg, Princeton)
- Freshmen: Airious Bailey (No. 2 in 247Sports Composite), Dylan Harper (No. 3), Lathan Sommerville (No. 132), Dylan Grant (No. 161), Bryce Dortch (No. 217)
Returning
- Jeremiah Williams (12.2 ppg), Jamichael Davis (5.6 ppg), Emmanuel Ogbole (2.1 ppg)
Reasons for optimism
For the first time in history, Rutgers landed the two highest-ranked high school recruits in the Big Ten. And if it wasn’t for Duke commit Cooper Flagg, the Scarlet Knights would have the top two freshmen in all of college basketball next season. Pikiell brings in Airious “Ace” Bailey, ranked No. 2 in the nation, and Dylan Harper, close behind him at No. 3, in hopes of a program resurgence.
Out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., Bailey is listed as a 6-foot-10, 200-pound guard/forward. An explosive and fluid athlete with a college-ready frame, Bailey is near the top of 2025 NBA mock drafts before his first game with Rutgers. He’s difficult to contain when slashing to the basket, and he could be one of the conference’s top scorers if his 3-point shot continues to develop.
Harper, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard, is similar to Bailey in that he looks physically ready for the Big Ten right away. Out of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J., Dylan is the younger brother of former Rutgers leading scorer Ron Harper Jr. and the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. He was named co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game and will likely step in as Rutgers’ starting point guard on day one.
With Bailey and Harper, Rutgers has two future NBA players leading the way, something few Big Ten teams can say. They’ll have to carry this team, but Rutgers also benefits from the return of senior Jeremiah Williams, a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 12.2 points in the final 12 games of last season after returning from injury.
Biggest concerns
Rutgers lost several key players to the transfer portal and will rely on mid-major transfers to help replace them. The most significant loss was center Clifford Omoruyi, who started 104 games over the last four seasons, led the Big Ten in blocked shots last year and was annually one of the conference’s top rebounders. And with forwards Mawot Mag, Antwone Woolfolk, Oskar Palmquist and Antonio Chol also leaving the program, Rutgers’ frontcourt has massive questions. The most likely replacement at starting center is Emmanuel Ogbole, who played limited minutes in just 10 games last season.
Because of its roster construction and uncertainty at center, Pikiell will have to play a smaller lineup than his past Rutgers teams. The four transfers he added will all contribute at the guard and wing positions in an effort to replace starters Aundre Hyatt and Derek Simpson, and backups Derek Simpson and Noah Fernandes. And each one, coming from mid-major programs, is a bit of a gamble.
Tyson Acuff is the leading scorer among Rutgers’ incoming transfers. He averaged 21.7 points at Eastern Michigan last year but did so on inefficient 29.2% 3-point shooting. Jordan Derkack was the NEC Player of the Year last year at Merrimack, but he shot just 27.5% from three. San Diego transfer PJ Hayes will have to shoot close to his 39.7% from last year, or else 3-point shooting could become an issue for this team.
The bottom line
Harper and Bailey are the two favorites to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and having future NBA players at point guard and small forward/power forward is a great place to start. Pikiell is also a great defensive coach and had last year’s team at No. 5 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. But besides those two freshmen, it’s hard to feel overly optimistic about Rutgers’ depth, 3-point shooting and options at the center position. I’d put the Scarlet Knights at the middle of the Big Ten and on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Related stories on Big Ten basketball
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Penn State Nittany Lions
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Northwestern Wildcats
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Michigan State Spartans
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Michigan Wolverines
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Maryland Terrapins
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Iowa Hawkeyes
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Indiana Hoosiers