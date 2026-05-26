Is Dylan Harper Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5)

San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper suffered an adductor injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, but it hasn't cost him any time in the series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harper left Game 2 early, and he was questionable for Game 3 before playing in that matchup. The Spurs then took him and De'Aaron Fox (ankle) off the injury report ahead of Game 4.

Harper's minutes have gone down since Fox returned, but he had a huge showing in Game 1 (24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals) to help the Spurs pull off an upset win. San Antonio was a 6.5-point underdog in Games 1 and 2, but it's now just a 5.5-point underdog with Harper expected to play in Game 5.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper played under 21 minutes in each of the last two games, shooting 4-for-11 from the field in the process. It's possible he's not 100 percent after dealing with the adductor strain, which makes him a tough player to bet on in the prop market.

Here's a look at my favorite Spurs prop for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Thunder in Game 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points (-135)

Wembanyama has scored 26 or more points in three of the four games in this series, and he was clearly looking for his shot from the jump in Game 4.

The All-NBA center ended up with 22 shot attempts and nine free-throw attempts on Sunday night, putting together a 33-point game. He’s now scored 74 combined points in the two Spurs’ wins, taking over 20 shots in both games.

So, I expect him to be aggressive in Game 5 with a chance to swing this series. Wembanyama has seven games with 25 or more points in the playoffs, and he’s shooting better from the field (53.4 percent) and from 3 (37.1 percent) than he did in the regular season.

The Thunder don’t have a one-on-one answer for Wemby, and he’s been shooting a few more 3-pointers in this series (19 over his last three games) than he did in the first two rounds. That gives him a little higher of a floor when it comes to these scoring props, especially if he’s going to hit over 37 percent.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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