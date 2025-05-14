Big Ten Daily (May 13): ESPN Down On Ohio State
When you're a powerhouse program like Ohio State football is, reloading each year just comes with the territory. Some years are easier than others, but it's always something to maintain and balance. Emeka Egbuka, Tyleik Williams and Donovan Jackson are just a few big time players who are now getting ready to play on Sundays, and there are others who aren't at OSU anymore either. Because of that, ESPN thinks Ohio State may have some real growing pains in 2025.
"The Buckeyes might start the year as a justifiable preseason No. 1, but that doesn't mean they've made major offseason upgrades. Ryan Day will start his title defense with infinitely fewer proven coordinators, a new quarterback and a new defensive line," ESPN said.
Head coach Ryan Day and his staff did add some pieces this offseason, like Purdue transfer tight end Max Klare, and they certainly have a lot of homegrown talent on the roster, but a season opener against Texas will not be easy. It is in Columbus, and the Longhorns are replacing some key cogs as well, but that's as tough of an opener as you can get.
Yaxel Lendeborg Leaning Toward Staying At Michigan
Former UAB standout Yaxel Lendeborg is a stud. The 6-9, 240-pound forward was considered the top transfer in college basketball before he picked the Wolverines. Last year, he led UAB with averages of 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game. Because of those numbers, he has decided to test the NBA Draft waters. Depending on where you look, Lendeborg is viewed primarily as a second-round pick. Some say late in the first round, but nowhere close to a lottery pick. Because of that, he is leaning towards staying in college and playing for Dusty May in Ann Arbor.
Lendeborg recently spoke with Andy Katz at the NBA Draft Combine and he actually gave a measurable answer when he was asked about his impending decision.
" Man, I am more in between than I can be to be honest," Lendeborg said with a torn smile. "I took the visit to Michigan and the visit was amazing, and I really loved it. I would love to play there. Then the NBA thing is just, the end all be all. So, it's like 50/50 maybe...60/40 maybe [in favor of Michigan].
"I'm going to use all ten days to make my decision. If I go to Michigan, I would want to win Big Ten Player of the Year and at least get us to the Final Four. If not, it would be a bad year for me."
