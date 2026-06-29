Former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza saw his life change in Bloomington as he went from relative unknown to a Heisman Trophy winner and national championship quarterback.

That success vaulted him to the top of the NFL draft where the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the first overall pick this past April.

With that, Mendoza received life-changing money, earning a reported $54.5 million dollar deal.

That money will create generational wealth for Mendoza, but he doesn't seem like he'll be spending much of it, if any, on Indiana's NIL efforts very soon.

Fernando Mendoza Has Causes Much Nearer and Dearer to His Heart

Mendoza was asked by Front Office Sports recently about if he would be sending any of that new contract back to Bloomington to help with Indiana's NIL efforts.

The answer might not be what Indiana fans want to hear, but it's not one that any are likely to be against, either.

"To be completely honest, not at the moment," Mendoza said. "I haven't signed my Raiders contract yet. I mean I'm definitely going to consider it in the future."

The rookie quarterback continued and shared the cause he's more interested in currently donating to.

Fernando Mendoza tells FOS he doesn't plan to donate to Indiana's NIL fund any time soon.



Mendoza said he instead has given back to the University of Miami in their efforts to fight multiple sclerosis—"a cause that's a little bit more dear to my heart." pic.twitter.com/tBi5eLxBfn — Front Office Sports News (@FOS_News_) June 28, 2026

"I actually did give a donation to the University of Miami as their part in trying to fight MS (Multiplesclorosis)," Mendoza mentioned. "That's a cause that's a little more dear to my heart, to be completely honest, more than the transfer portal."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

It's worth mentioning that Mendoza didn't rule out giving back to Indiana's NIL fund at some point, but he seemed like it wasn't going to be happening anytime soon.

And for that - props to Fernando Mendoza.



Honestly.

In this NIL era, it's so easy to go tell a millionaire how to spend their money.



"Yeah, just fork over a couple hundred-thousand bucks and get us the next big recruit (or transfer)!"

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) embraces his family after winning the CFP National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Mendoza family has been very open about Elsa Mendoza's MS battle and cited it as the reason Fernando spent draft night at his family's home instead of at the draft in Pittsburgh.

This isn't the least bit surprising, and it's the kind of thing that should be celebrated.

Honestly, what move would make an Indiana fan more proud? Donating to an NIL fund or contribuiting a significant amount to try and rid the world of a horrific disease?

Indiana University might not be getting a donation anytime soon from Mendoza, but I have trouble thinking anyone associated with the Hoosiers won't be very proud of that.