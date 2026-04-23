When Fernando Mendoza hears his name called first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, he'll do so from South Florida instead of at the NFL draft in Pittsburgh.



Mendoza announced weeks ago that he wouldn't be attending the draft, and that his mother, who battles multiple sclerosis, preferred to stay at home for the event.

Although it may not have been what Mendoza or anyone would have dreamed up, I can't help but think it makes a more special night for the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and those closest to him.



By having his event at home he's able to do that with more people that have helped get him to where he is, not fewer like a trip to Pittsburgh would have meant.

Final Night of Anything Normal for Mendoza

Since transferring to Indiana and turning into the best college quarterback in the country, life hasn't been normal by the average Joe's expectations for Mendoza.



But it's about to get a whole lot more crazy.

Friday morning, Mendoza will be on the first plane out to Las Vegas, where he'll officially be introduced as the newest member of the Raiders.



It'll be like a wedding of sorts Thursday night, as that trip will essentially be him leaving for his NFL honeymoon, and life never being the same after.

If Mendoza goes on to accomplish half of what the Raiders hope he can in the NFL, he'll have plenty of chances to be a star at the NFL's mega-events.



The NFL Awards Show, the countless publicity that always finds the league, and endless interviews and everything else.

Mendoza will be the instant face of a franchise and have all of those opportunities for years to come.



But whatever semblence of normal remains in his life after leading Indiana to the national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy, ends after he gets drafted Thursday night.

And he gets to spend that night at home, with family, coaches, and mentors that helped make the impossible dream of a forgotten recruit making it all the way to the top of the NFL draft.

Some people think that the No. 1 overall pick owes it to the league to be there, to be part of the show.



Trust me when I say Mendoza will have plenty of cameras on him and still be plenty of the show Thursday night, but that he'll also get to spend one of his last somewhat normal nights at home, and not having to fully put on the show that is the NFL draft.

The older I get, the more awesome I think that really is.