Report: 2 Men Arrested Thursday Night Might Have Ties to Chris Beaty Murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two men were arrested Thursday in connection to an armed robbery in downtown Indianapolis on the night that former Indiana football player and popular businessman Chris Beaty was killed in late May.

According to court documents and a report from fox59.com in Indianapolis, and least one of the suspects has ties to the Beaty murder investigation.

Police officials said that Alijah Jones, 23, and Marcus Anderson, 23, face charges of armed robbery. They are accused of being two of the men in surveillance video robbing a woman at gunpoint in a parking garage in the 300 block of North Delaware Street during the riots in downtown Indianapolis at the end of May.

According to the Fox59 report, Jones is listed as a witness or a suspect in Beaty’s murder in a July 21 court filing by a Marion County deputy prosecutor. He was located in Tippecanoe County, where he was being held on an unrelated DUI and marijuana charge. He was picked up by IMPD officers Thursday night.

Anderson was arrested last Friday on a warrant during a traffic stop. IMPD says they are wanted in connection with other robberies and/or investigations in the area around the same time.

Additionally, investigators are seeking information regarding what they believe to be a related, but unreported, armed robbery committed by this group. The incident occurred in the 100 block of East Michigan Street. If you have any information, call the IMPD Homicide Unit at 317-327-3475. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This story is developing. Come back to Sports Illustrated Indiana for further details.

