2025 National Champion Indiana Hoosiers Honored at White House

The 2025 national champion Indiana Hoosiers were celebrated on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. by President Trump on Monday afternoon.

THE CHAMPS FROM THE HOOSIER STATE 🇺🇸🏈



President Trump hosts the 2025-26 College Football National Champions Indiana Hoosiers at the White House, celebrating the team's first ever 16-0 season. pic.twitter.com/qWhaeWVGfI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 11, 2026

Trump Praises Indiana's Legendary Football Story

🔥 AWESOME! President Trump just dropped this line with the Indiana Hoosiers:



"Never bet against a guy like Curt."



"The story of Indiana University is a legendary story. It's a very unusual story. We have a lot of teams where they win, and they keep winning, and they keep,… pic.twitter.com/r8rb5fQjOd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

The Hoosiers became the first team since 1894 to finish a season 16-0. They entered the 2025 season with the most losses in college football history and finished as one of the best teams ever.

Cignetti Recaps the 2025 Season in Classic Cig Fashion

Cignetti gave a brief recap of the 2025 season in the only way Cignetti knows how.



He joked about IU's 11-2 season in 2024 being a fluke and that the 2025 team would not be very good.



And, he put the 2025 Hoosier season up there with the best in college football history.

"2025 Indiana Hoosiers. All right? You know, '24 was a fluke, right? College football playoffs start out 10 and oh, you know, they won't be very good, all right, 16 and oh, that's the best record in college football since 1894, that's 132 years. That's before the NCAA. So safe to say that's the greatest record in college football history." Curt Cignetti

And he would go on, talking about his team, and how to make something like that possible.

"Beat six top 10 teams, all right? And how did we get that done? All right, we had great people on the staff that thought alike in the locker room, that thought alike, great leadership, good talent, great character, coachable. 11 guys doing their job, play in and play out. The (whole) becomes greater than the sum of its parts, and the most consistent day in, day out, meeting in, meeting out, practicing, practice out, group I've ever seen in my life. " Curt Cignetti

And it didn't stop there. Coach Cig kept going full Coach Cig.

"It's a simple message, all right, prepare the right way every single day to a high standard. And anything is possible in life. The only limitations are those between your ears, and you can't have any of those either." Curt Cignetti

President Trump Receives Honorary Indiana Gear

.@IndianaFootball presents @POTUS with a special Hoosiers "47" jersey, signed football, and helmet in commemoration of their 2025 national champion team 🏈 pic.twitter.com/PCjLer418b — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

The Hoosiers gifted President Trump with a personalized '47' jersey along with a signed football and an Indiana helmet.

Cignetti Jokes About an NIL Donation From Trump

HILARIOUS: President Trump: “What else you have over there? How about a helmet?”



Indiana Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti: “We’ll let you keep the trophy for an NIL contribution.”



President Trump: “I’ll do that! I’ll do that for NIL. Boy, oh boy, did the court screw us up,… pic.twitter.com/F1nrPICsS1 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 11, 2026

With his signature smile, Curt Cignetti told President Trump that he could keep the National Championship trophy if he made an NIL contribution.

Hoosiers Tour the Oval Office

🔥 AWESOME: President Trump just invited the Indiana Hoosiers football team into the Oval Office following their National Championship win this year



These guys were SIKED to be there.



Congrats, Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/JMyMQ45jtz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 11, 2026

Part of the day for Indiana included a tour of the Oval Office, to go along with the ceremony.