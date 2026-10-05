3 Takeaways from Curt Cignetti's Press Conference Ahead of Nebraska Showdown

The seventh-ranked Indiana Hoosiers will head back on the road for their toughest test to date as they travel to Lincoln to take on a 5-0 Nebraska team. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti had plenty to say about the opportunity as IU heads into a defining stretch of the season.

1. Familiarity with Anthony Colandrea

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea may be new to Nebraska, but he is not new to Curt Cignetti. The Indiana head coach actually faced off against Colandrea when James Madison faced Virginia in the 2023 season. JMU knocked off UVA 36-35 in a game where Colandrea threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Dukes' defense sacked Colandrea four times and intercepted him once.



It was three years ago and both are in different places, but the familiarity is there.

"Every year you play, you get better because repetition is the mother of learning. Nothing like game reps. He's had a lot of success throughout his career," Cignetti said.



"He's very talented. He's savvy, first of all, and I think he sees the field really well, and he's very mobile and elusive too. So if there's nothing there, he has the ability to create plays with his arm and his legs. He was their leading rusher last week. He's got a strong arm, and he's really smart."



Colandrea ran for 108 yards and threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns in the Cornhuskers 48-23 win over Maryland last week.

Oct 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Dyzier Carter (0) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Byron Baldwin Jr. (2) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Lack of Turnovers from the Defense in Unconcerning to Cignetti

Through five games this season the Hoosiers are plus-two in turnover margin, but have only created three turnovers on defense. While some may be concerned about the lack of numbers there, Cignetti is not.

"We're giving up 10 points a game, maybe. We had two 4th down stops in the first half, which is like creating a turnover. When we get people bottled up and create sacks and TFLs, we generally get good field position on offense," Cignetti explained. "I think we keep improving. I think all facets of our team are improving. And no, I don't have any concerns."



Opponents have gone for it on fourth down 12 times against the Hoosiers in 2026, and IU has forced a turnover on downs eight times.

3. Another Big Ten Road Trip, A Bigger Big Ten Environment

The Hoosiers are heading on the road again this week. After a successful trip to Rutgers, where more than half the crowd was rooting for the Hoosiers, IU is ready to take the show on the road again. This week, the challenge is a bit more daunting, with close to 90,000 fans ready to root against you.

"It's a Big Ten game on the road against an undefeated team, so it's a huge challenge, which we have to respond to, and our guys will be excited to play," Cignetti said. "I've never been to Nebraska. I've never been to the state of Nebraska, and I'm looking forward to it. I've heard great things about the stadium, the fans. Obviously, great tradition and history there through the years."

The Hoosiers are 1-1 in Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, with the last game coming in 2022, a 35-21 Cornhusker win. Indiana won in Lincoln in 2019, and the last matchup between the programs in 2024 served as Indiana's statement to the college football world that the Hoosiers were for real.