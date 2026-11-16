Shouldn't Curt Cignetti Be Above Twitter Lobbying?

I'm old enough to remember when Curt Cignetti's tweets ended with #GOIU after some inconsequential message that could've been from any one of Indiana's official accounts.



From January to October, all but one of Cignetti's original tweets either followed that script or were StateFarm ads. The lone one that didn't was from when he drove the Pace Car at the Indy 500.



But ever since the calendar turned to November, we've seen a new side of Cignetti. The viral side. The "these are actually original thoughts" side of Cignetti. The latest of those new brand of posts came on Monday morning when the IU coach fired off a dig at Lincoln Riley's detractors.

Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building. — Curt Cignetti (@CCignettiIU) November 16, 2026

I suppose a blind squirrel can see what Cignetti is doing, too.

Cignetti's new Twitter approach coinciding with the Playoff rankings isn't a coincidence

Of course, the two non-Riley tweets that made the rounds felt like a 1-2 punch. On the heels of the first ranking, Cignetti took a screenshot of a stat from CBS Sports' Brad Crawford that showed IU's victories against teams with a winning record.

Mind you, that was when IU was ranked No. 4 in the first Playoff Poll. When the Hoosiers fell to No. 9 after a bye week, he took a more direct approach to standing up for his team against the selection committee.

Bad losses don't count anymore? 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Are first downs still 10 yards?🤡🤡🤡 — Curt Cignetti (@CCignettiIU) November 12, 2026

He's right about the latter. As for whether bad losses are being valued in the way that they should be, that's a bit more subjective.

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Here's what I want to know, though. Isn't Cignetti supposed to be above this?



Sure, it's entertaining. We're in an era in which coaches are more careful than ever about what they say and who they say it to. On one hand, it's refreshing to see a coach be willing to fire off a take on social media that's more than just retweeting some intra-athletic department post.

But ask yourself this — could you picture Nick Saban or Kirby Smart doing that? I know I can picture Lane Kiffin doing that. But those two? No chance.



It's not that Cignetti has to copy them. Lord knows he took his own unprecedented path to get here, and his podium approach at IU has been closer to Steve Spurrier than those two coaching legends. But even if Spurrier had coached predominantly in the social media era, that doesn't feel like the place where he would've made his jabs.



(You can't spell "Citrus Bowl" without "UT" is an all-time line.)

That's the company that Cignetti is quickly approaching after a 36-3 start to his IU tenure.



It's not that he hasn't earned the right to have an opinion; it's that Cignetti taking to Twitter to flex about his team's Playoff résumé feels calculated.



Shoot, even standing up for Riley can be seen as trying to make IU's best win of the season look better in the eyes of the selection committee. Firing that off on Monday morning ahead of the Tuesday rankings show doesn't feel like an accident or just a one-off take.

This speaks to Cignetti trying to push buttons with his 2026 team in ways that he didn't in 2024-25

That, in my opinion, is why we're seeing this side of Cignetti.



That's a different way to push buttons than, say, the time he told Ohio transfer Nathan Rourke in the weight room that "a fat quarterback can't run my offense" before he played a snap at IU. Rourke admitted at the time that it caught him by surprise, but looking back, he knew what Cignetti was doing. He was pushing buttons.

In 2024-25, Cignetti's social media presence was non-existent. It was different to go on College GameDay ahead of the 2024 College Football Playoff matchup at Notre Dame and claim that "we don't just beat top-25 teams, we beat the s--- out of them."



The irony is that Cignetti, at the time, hadn't done that once at IU, and it certainly didn't happen that game in South Bend. Since the start of 2025, however, IU is 7-1 vs. ranked foes.

That included Saturday's 14-point win against No. 15 USC. What that'll do to IU's Playoff ranking remains to be seen.



The challenge for Cignetti's squad is that nobody in the top 10 lost. Ergo, the impact of that USC win might not feel significant come Tuesday night. Something tells me this version of Cignetti might have a tweet ready to roll if that's the case.

Sitting in that No. 9 spot with two regular-season games left could make IU vulnerable to either missing the Playoff altogether with another loss, or at least missing out on a potential home Playoff game if a Big Ten Championship victory isn't in the cards.

That feels significant for an IU team that has played in more thrillers in 2026 than in 2024-25 combined. The margin for error with his squad is slim.



To be fair, most teams who endure a midseason quarterback change walk that line. How IU toes it will determine whether a repeat season is in store after all.

What's clear is that Cignetti is starting anew with his Twitter approach. Time will tell if pushing that button results in anything more than increased discussion about the 65-year-old head coach.



Even a blind squirrel can see that Cignetti is working every angle in 2026.