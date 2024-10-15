Adjusting To National Spotlight One Of Indiana’s Big Challenges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There’s newfound excitement around the Indiana football program after its 6-0 start in coach Curt Cignetti’s first season.
FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will travel to Bloomington this week, putting No. 16 Indiana and Nebraska (5-1) on a national stage. Memorial Stadium is sold out for Saturday’s game, and so is the Nov. 9 matchup against No. 24 Michigan.
Local businesses have painted their windows with cream and crimson decorations to support the Hoosiers. Marlboro-themed Cignetti t-shirts are a common sight around town.
Cignetti, who predicted Indiana would make the Big Ten title game and took aim at Purdue, Michigan State and Ohio State the day he was introduced as the Hoosiers’ coach, has backed up his words so far and become a popular figure.
“I made a couple comments when I first got hired. I was out there on a limb a little bit, felt like that's what I needed to do,” Cignetti said Monday. “I think it's more of a reflection on how the team has played and the success that they've had on the field that's gotten people excited, and this is just a byproduct of that.”
What started as Cignetti drumming up hype has continued with his team performing well on the field. Indiana’s offense ranks second nationally with 47.5 points per game, and its defense ranks 11th with 14.8 points allowed per game. Along with Army, Indiana is one of two teams that hasn’t trailed at any point this season, and it's one of nine teams with a 6-0 record.
There’s a long list of team and individual stats that document the best start to an Indiana football season since 1967. Cignetti has let his players enjoy their success, but he wants the chip on their shoulder to keep growing.
With a mix of returning Hoosiers, who experienced a 9-27 stretch over the last three seasons, new coaches and transfers eager to prove themselves in the Big Ten, the mission is far from complete.
"Right now, this is not the goal. Being 6-0 isn't necessarily the goal. The goal is to go and try to win a natty,” Indiana defensive end Mikail Kamara, a transfer from James Madison, said after a 41-24 win at Northwestern. “So right now, it's great to be 6-0, especially going into the bye week. We'll definitely enjoy it... This is fantastic, but this is not the end."
Indiana had a bye week after its win at Northwestern, an opportunity to recharge for the second half of the regular season. Cignetti said the team practiced three times during the bye week, prepared for Nebraska and looked around the college football landscape at who’s doing what well for new ideas.
Cignetti noted Nebraska has a number of strengths – a veteran defense that has given up just 11.3 points per game, a big offensive line and tight ends, skilled receivers and running backs, depth and a “mega-talented young quarterback” in true freshman Dylan Raiola.
Despite the excitement around Saturday’s big game, Cignetti continues to take the season week by week.
“As always, it's more about us and what we do, controlling what we can control, having a great day today of preparation and stacking good days,” Cignetti said. “It's an important game because it's the next game. That's why it's an important game. It's this game. We're looking forward to it.”
Added to the Hoosiers’ challenges is maintaining their focus after their remarkable success. Cignetti, along with the 13 transfers and seven coaches who came with him from James Madison, are used to this dynamic.
They were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for seven weeks last season, and they’ve helped facilitate a cultural change at Indiana.
“The first thing you've got to do as a leader, you've got to change the way people think inside and outside the program, and then you've got to have a blueprint and a plan,” Cignetti said. “You've got to have high standards for everything you do, high standards, expectations, and accountability and consistency, day in, day out. How you do something is how you do everything. You have to be fully committed to being the best you can be. Be a great team guy. Those are non-negotiable. Be early, do your best, improve as much as you can every single day.”
Cignetti previously took a page from former Alabama coach Nick Saban’s playbook by warning his team to not take the rat poison, or outside praise from fans and media, after its 6-0 start, because complacency can lead to losing.
On Monday, he referenced former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski when discussing what he learned about that at James Madison.
“Dealing with success is a lot better than dealing with failure, but you've got to stay humble and hungry and maintain your edge,” Cignetti said. “I think you're always learning. Did I learn? Yeah. And it's like Mike Krzyzewski said when he retired. His toughest opponent was human nature. Human nature, because it's natural to feel good, this and that, things are great. But that's not what this game is all about when it comes to preparation and stepping between the white lines. You've got to have some special characteristics to be able to deal with success and not be affected by it in a negative manner.”
For Cignetti, keeping his team locked in starts with eliminating noise and clutter, and focusing on preparation for Saturday’s game. He’s confident his team can do that, because it’s filled with experienced veterans who have shown mature leadership this season.
Cignetti takes responsibility for this, too, by letting his assistant coaches and players know if he feels they’re not performing to his standards in certain areas. But he also doesn’t want to create a self-fulfilling prophecy, as he’s confident in what has gotten Indiana to this point.
The Hoosiers were picked to finish 17th out of 18 teams in the preseason Big Ten poll, but through six weeks they sit atop the conference standings with Oregon and Penn State. They’ve already passed their preseason projected win total of 5.5 from the sportsbooks, and tying or surpassing the program’s record of nine wins appears within reach.
Indiana has played the No. 112 strength of schedule through six weeks, and it’s about to get more difficult, beginning Saturday against Nebraska. Including matchups against No. 24 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State, Indiana’s remaining strength of schedule ranks No. 23 in the nation.
But Indiana’s coach sees 6-0 as just the beginning. Cignetti, 63, said in his introductory press conference last December that he’s too young to stop learning.
What has he learned up to this point?
“We have unlimited potential as an institution and football program,” Cignetti said. “That if you commit daily and do the things you need to do to be successful, there's no imposed limitations on what you can achieve.”
