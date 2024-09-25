Amare Ferrell Growing Into Important Role For Indiana Defense
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On a defense filled with veterans, Amare Ferrell has become a key piece early in his career.
But there are still a few things coaches have to teach the sophomore. Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines has entrusted Ferrell with the rover position, a versatile defensive back spot that requires learning how to stop both the run and pass. Cignetti’s lessons have included celebration guidelines.
During a 42-13 win at UCLA, Ferrell jumped a route and intercepted UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers’ pass with 7:10 in the fourth quarter. If the game wasn’t decided already, the turnover effectively sealed the Hoosiers’ 3-0 start.
Ferrell and a few teammates celebrated the interception by running nearly 40 yards to the end zone, where cameras could capture up close perhaps the biggest moment of his young career.
“I thought he had a good game Saturday. You see him building weekly on his successes and playing with more confidence. I just wish when he intercepts the pass, he wouldn't run toward the end zone and – you know, celebrate with your teammates on the sideline, right? Championship programs don't do that,” Cignetti said with a smile.
Ferrell understood the message.
“I feel like it’s all on me. I gotta feel like I made a great play before instead of doing selfish things that I did, so I talked to him about that, but we’re all good now,” Ferrell said. “I feel like I did too much. If anything, when you make a takeaway, you go straight to the sideline and celebrate with your teammates, but I kind of didn’t do that.”
“So that’s why he got on to me about that. It won’t be no next time, so next time hopefully I make a good play and just go straight to the sideline. … You gotta also make it seem like you’ve made great plays before in those moments. So big time players make big time plays in the biggest moments.”
The demands Cignetti makes of his players – even with celebrations – speaks to his larger approach as he rebuilds the program. Ferrell said Indiana won’t leave the practice field until everything is done correctly, which he believes translates to success on game day. He appreciates that style of coaching.
“It just goes to show you he holds everybody to a certain standard, not just certain players, but everybody,” Ferrell said. “I feel like that’s why he’s here.”
Ferrell and cornerback Jamari Sharpe played the most snaps out of Indiana’s true freshmen in 2023, and they’re among the holdovers at a program that returned the third-fewest scholarship players in the FBS going into the 2024 season.
Ferrell originally committed to Indiana under coach Tom Allen as a three-star recruit ranked No. 578 in the nation – making him the Hoosiers’ second-highest ranked recruit in 2023, per 247Sports – out of Columbia High School in Lake City, Fla. Appearing in all 12 games in 2023, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Ferrell made nine tackles and played Indiana’s husky position and special teams as a true freshman.
But as many of his former teammates transferred out, Ferrell always knew he was going to stay in Bloomington. His conversations with Cignetti, Haines and safeties/defensive backs coach Ola Adams about his role further confirmed that.
“I feel like it just wasn’t my time to leave, and everything happens for a reason,” Ferrell said. “With coach Cignetti coming in, I knew he had a winning program, and I knew he was a great coach. So I just wanted to play under coach Cignetti.”
Now playing for a new coaching staff, Ferrell is second on the team with 190 snaps played through four games. Indiana’s defense largely features multi-year starters and seniors, but Ferrell has taken hold of a crucial role for the Hoosiers as a sophomore.
Indiana lists Ferrell as a rover, which Haines called “one of the premier positions in both the NFL and college now.” It requires Ferrell to cover wide receivers and tight ends, stop the run and blitz at times.
When opponents line up with one running back and two tight ends, called 12 personnel, Indiana replaces Josh Sanguinetti with Ferrell at strong safety and inserts a third linebacker. Ferrell has also played high safety, which requires him to cover more space, this season.
Ferrell said he had a lot to learn when the new staff took over, but he felt more comfortable after spring practice and heading into fall camp. Communication is vital in the secondary, and Ferrell credits Sanguinetti and fellow safety Shawn Asbury II for helping Indiana’s defense grow in that area since spring practice.
Compared to his freshman season, Ferrell feels the game has slowed down and has not been as mentally challenging as a sophomore.
“It’s been good,” Ferrell said. “Playing DB, you already know you want to show off your versatility, play different spots, different areas of the field, just show different things. So I feel like I’ve been doing a good job of learning that.”
Through four games, Indiana’s defense ranks seventh nationally with 9.3 points allowed per game and third with just 199.3 yards allowed per game. It’s Indiana’s first four-game stretch since at least 1996 that it has allowed fewer than 300 yards of total offense in each game.
Ferrell has been a big part of that effort. He leads the team with two interceptions, ranks fifth with 16 tackles and also has two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup. He ranks third among starters with a 74.6 defense grade by PFF. He’s also second with an 81.0 tackling grade and a 73.1 coverage grade.
Moving forward, Indiana faces a Maryland offense with quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who leads the Big Ten in passing yards, and wide receiver Tai Felton, the conference leader with 604 receiving yards.
Ferrell felt the Hoosiers made a statement to those who doubted them during their win at UCLA. Heading into their second conference game, Ferrell figures to play a key role against a high-powered Maryland offense, with a chance to improve Indiana’s record to 5-0 for the first time since 1967.
