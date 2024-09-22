Opening Line: Indiana Favored Against Maryland in Week 5
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With Indiana's win over Charlotte on Saturday, Curt Cignetti became the first Indiana coach to begin his tenure 4-0.
If he and the Hoosiers improve to 5-0 with a win over Maryland, they'll be the first Indiana team to do so since 1967. Oddsmakers like Indiana's chances.
Indiana opened as a 4.5-point favorite, but the line has already moved to 6.5 points in the Hoosiers' favor as of Sunday afternoon, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. Indiana's moneyline odds are minus-220, and Maryland is a plus-180 underdog on the moneyline.
Kickoff between Indiana and Maryland is scheduled for Noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana football against the spread in 2024
- Week 1: Indiana did not cover a 25.5-point spread as favorites in its 31-7 win at home against Florida International. The game went under 52 points.
- Week 2: Indiana covered a 44.5-point spread as favorites in its 77-3 win at home against Western Illinois. The game went over 54.5 points.
- Week 3: Indiana covered a 4-point spread as favorites in its 42-13 win at UCLA. The game went over 46.5 points.
- Week 4: Indiana covered a 28.5-point spread as a favorite in its 52-14 win at home against Charlotte. The game went over 51 points.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after defeating UCLA, and he put together another strong outing against Charlotte. Rourke completed 16 of 20 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. Indiana's run game dominated, too, rushing for 222 yards and six touchdowns on 41 attempts.
On the other side, Maryland comes to Bloomington with a 3-1 record in coach Mike Locksley's sixth season. The Terrapins defeated UConn 50-7 in Week 1, but they lost a home game 27-24 against Michigan State the following week.
In its first road game, Maryland overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Virginia 27-13. The Terrapins returned home on Saturday and handled business with a 38-20 win over Villanova.
Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has completed 102 of 136 passes for 1,155 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, while running the ball 23 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Maryland's has three running backs with over 134 rushing yards, and each is averaging over four yards per carry. The Terrapins leading receiver is Tai Felton, who has 41 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns.
