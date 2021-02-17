Antwaan Randle El Hired as Detroit Lions' Wide Receivers Coach

The Indiana Athletics Hall of Famer is fresh off a Super Bowl win as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El is adding another destination on his career as a coach and coordinator.

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions announced that they were hiring Randle El as the new wide receivers coach. Despite playing quarterback at Indiana, Randle El was mainly a receiver in the NFL.

Randle El is fresh off a Super Bowl win as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also won a Super Bowl during his playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005.

During his time at Indiana, he was the first player in NCAA history to score 40 touchdowns (45) and throw for 40 touchdowns (42), first to record over 2,500 total yards in four seasons, first to pass for over 6,000 yards and first to rush for over 3,000 yards.

Randle El earned All-Big Ten distinction in 1999, 2000 and 2001, and Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 1998. He was named Big Ten Most Valuable Player in 2001 and 1st team All-American in 2001. He finished 6th in Heisman Trophy balloting in 2001, after finishing 13th in 2000.

Randle El could do it all, as he also played on Indiana's men's basketball team and baseball team.

Below is the full press release from the Lions:

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired Antwaan Randle El as the team's wide receivers coach.

Randle El joins the Lions after spending the past two seasons (2019-20) as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his tenure, the Buccaneers offense ranked first in passing yards and passing touchdowns, second in points and third in total offense. He most recently helped lead the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

As a player, Randle El originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft selection (62nd overall) with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Indiana in the 2002 NFL Draft. In nine years split with Pittsburgh and Washington, he appeared in 143 career games (71 starts) and logged 370 receptions for 4,467 yards (12.1 avg.) and 15 touchdowns along with 438 rushing yards, 323 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. Additionally, Randel El added 4,316 yards and six touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns. A native of Riverdale, Ill., he also appeared on the Hoosiers' basketball and baseball teams at different points throughout college.

