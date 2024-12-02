AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Moves Up After Blowout Win Over Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana checked in at No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday afternoon.
That's a one-spot jump for the Hoosiers, who were ranked No. 10 when they dismantled Purdue 66-0 Saturday at Memorial Stadium. They moved up as a result of Miami's 42-38 loss at Syracuse, which led to the Hurricanes falling from No. 8 to No. 14.
Indiana is the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Penn State and No. 7 Ohio State, and ahead of No. 21 Illinois. Michigan also received one point after upsetting Ohio State.
Indiana has been ranked for 10 straight weeks, following its 42-28 win over Maryland. The Hoosiers peaked at No. 5 in the polls released on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, and they've been ranked in the top 10 the last five weeks. Indiana's highest ranking in AP poll history is No. 4, achieved in 1967 and 1945.
Indiana finished its first season under coach Curt Cignetti with an 11-1 record and have a 99.1% chance to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff, according to ESPN. Cignetti and the Hoosiers get a few weeks to rest before likely beginning the College Football Playoff on Dec. 20 or Dec. 21
Here's the full poll.
1. Oregon, 12-0 (1550) (62)
2. Texas, 11-1 (1484)
3. Penn State, 11-1 (1378)
4. Notre Dame, 11-1 (1373)
5. Georgia, 10-2 (1302)
6. Tennessee, 10-2 (1200)
7. Ohio State, 10-2 (1174)
8. SMU, 11-1 ( 1127)
9. Indiana, 11-1 (1059)
10. Boise State, 11-1 (1036)
11. Alabama, 9-3 (840)
12. Arizona State, 10-2 (832)
13. South Carolina, 9-3 (789)
14. Miami (FL), 10-2 (756)
15. Ole Miss, 9-3 (717)
16. Iowa State, 10-2 (647)
17. BYU, 10-2 (548)
18. Clemson, 9-3 (502)
19. UNLV, 10-2 (340)
20. Colorado, 9-3 (295)
21. Illinois, 9-3 (274)
22. Missouri, 9-3 (214)
23. Syracuse, 9-3 (206)
24. Army, 10-1 (182)
25. Memphis, 10-2 (121)
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.
