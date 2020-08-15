BREAKING: 4-Star SI All-American Candidate Jaquez Smith Commits to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — SI All-American candidate Jaquez Smith, a four-star 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver from Westlake High School in Atlanta, committed to Indiana on Saturday.

This was a huge get for Tom Allen, receivers coach Grant Heard and the Hoosiers. Smith is the second-highest graded recruit in the rankings era for the Hoosiers. He ranks just percentage points higher than running back Sampson James, a four-star who signed a year ago and made nice contributions late in the season as a freshman for the Hoosiers.

Smith was one of 1,000 candidates selected for All-American honors in the preseason. He is listed as a four-star recruit in the 247Sports composite, and is the No. 173-ranked player in the country, and in the top-35 among receivers. He is considered a top-10 slot receiver.

Indiana beat out Mississippi State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, among others, for Smith's services. He also had offers from Florida State, Auburn, Tennesssee and others.

Smith projects as more of a slot receiver by recruiting experts because he has great first-step quickness and is a good route-runner, especially in traffic. Some have compared him to current Indiana star Whop Philyor, who had a 1,000-yard season from the slot a year ago.

In his tweet, Smith said:

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for gifting me with the talent and ability to be able to play the game I love at the next level.

"Second, I would like to thank my family for being at my side through this entire journey. You all have been there with me through thick and thin. I would like to give a huge thank you to my Uncle Jamaine, Coach Terrence Edwards, and Coach Brown for shaping me into the player I am today.

"I can only choose one school. I want to thank every coach that took the time to recruit me. With that being said, I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Indiana University. This has truly been an excited experience for me and my family. #LEO

Smith is the 14th commitment in the 2021 class for Indiana. With Smith's commitment, Indiana jumped 10 spots in the 247Sports composite team rankings, and moved up one spot to No. 11 in the Big Ten.

It is the seventh-ranked class in the Big Ten in average grade per recruit.

Smith is the second four-star recruit in Indiana's class, along with Donaven McCulley from Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. McCulley is also an SI All-American candidate.

This is the first time ever that Indiana has recruited a four-star quarterback and a four-star running back in the same class.

