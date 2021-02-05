Big Ten Announces Revised 2021 Football Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten announced its revised football schedule for the 2021 season on Friday afternoon on the Big Ten Network.
The first Big Ten game scheduled is set for "Week 0" between Illinois and Nebraska, which is currently slated to take place in Dublin, Ireland. The location could change due to restrictions with COVID-19.
Then in Week 1, the Big Ten will have four conference matchups go down, including Indiana versus Iowa, Minnesota versus Ohio State, Northwestern versus Michigan State and Penn State versus Wisconsin.
Rivalry week will look the same once again for the Big Ten, taking place the weekend of Nov. 27, which is a week before the Big Ten title game.
Below is the statement from the Big Ten on the updated schedule, as well as the complete 2021 schedule for all 14 teams.
The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, has approved a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule. The schedule was updated in order to accommodate the following six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process:
- Indiana-Michigan
- Indiana-Michigan State
- Michigan-Michigan State
- Nebraska-Purdue
- Nebraska-Wisconsin
- Purdue-Wisconsin
All other opponents and locations remain intact from the previously approved version of the schedule. The only additional changes involve the sequencing of games throughout the schedule, including the return of traditional rivalries in the final week of the season such as Iowa-Nebraska and Minnesota-Wisconsin.
Related Stories on Indiana Football:
- INDIANA FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE: For Indiana's full 2021 schedule, CLICK HERE
- CHARLTON WARREN NAMED DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Indiana has hired Charlton Warren to replace Kane Wommack as defensive coordinator. His last three stops have been at SEC schools, most recently Georgia. CLICK HERE
- ALLEN REFLECTS ON 2020 SEASON: Tom Allen reflected on last season and talked about how the team looks to build on that moving forward. CLICK HERE
- ALLEN NAMED AFCA COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Allen received a big award Tuesday afternoon. CLICK HERE
- COMPLETE LIST OF INDIANA SENIORS: For a complete update on what the Indiana football seniors are doing, CLICK HERE