Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Leaving to Become Chicago Bears President

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is returning to his NFL roots. After three years of leading the conference, the 59-year-old Warren was named president of the NFL's Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

He was named commissioner of the Big Ten in 2020 and before that had been an executive in the NFL from 1997-2019 with the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions and most recently as the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings. Under Warren, the Big Ten dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and has added UCLA and USC while signing a media-rights deal worth in excess of $7 billion.

"I am honored and recognize the responsibility bestowed upon me to lead the Chicago Bears during this exciting and pivotal time for the franchise. I look forward to building on the rich tradition that started with George Halas and connecting with the unique and vibrant fanbase in Chicago,” said Warren through a statement issued by the Bears. “I join the Chicago Bears with gratitude and drive to carry out and build upon the legacy and spirit of this founding franchise and my predecessors. ''

The Bears are thrilled to have him.

"Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization,” George McCaskey said in a statement issued by the team. “He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity.

"In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans.”

Here's the statement from the Big Ten:

The Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) for the Big Ten Conference is grateful to Commissioner Kevin Warren for his valuable service to the conference and its member institutions over the past three years. He has guided the conference with an innovative spirit, a passion for people and exceptional business acumen.

Commissioner Warren was pivotal in the expansion from 14-to-16 academic and athletic member institutions and leading the media rights negotiations for the conference. He has been dedicated to building inclusion and equity in the conference while championing mental health and wellness. We thank him for his service and wish him the very best in his new endeavor as the president and chief executive officer of the Chicago Bears.

The Big Ten Conference remains in a position of strength during this pivotal time in collegiate athletics and its world-class institutions remain committed to providing an exceptional experience for our student-athletes. The COP/C will work with Commissioner Warren during this transition phase and begin a national search for the seventh Big Ten Conference Commissioner.