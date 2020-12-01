Big Ten Daily (Nov. 30): Northwestern Clinches Big Ten West Via Cancellation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Northwestern only needed to win one of its final three games to secure the top spot in the Big Ten West.

The Wildcats squandered their first opportunity last Saturday, suffering their first loss of the season to Michigan State.

But it turns out that didn't matter too much.

Minnesota didn't play last week against Wisconsin due to COVID-19, and the cases haven't slowed down within the program either. So it was announced Monday that Minnesota would have to cancel its game this week against Northwestern.

With that game being cancelled, Northwestern has officially clinched the Big Ten West title and will have a spot in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 19.

Ohio State Resumes Workouts

After cancelling last week's game against Illinois, Ohio State resumed workouts on Monday.

According to a program spokesperson, "Ohio State players not quarantined or in isolation did return to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for small group workouts today and throughout the day today. All meetings are being conducted virtually."

Keep in mind the Buckeyes canceled the game against Illinois out of an abundance of caution with spiking case numbers. They were not required to cancel last week's game.

The Buckeyes are hopeful they will get to play this Saturday against Michigan State.

Michael Penix Jr. Out for Season

Perhaps the worst Big Ten news of the day came out of Bloomington.

Tom Allen announced Monday that Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL against Maryland and will be out for the rest of the season.

It's the same ACL Penix tore in 2018.

It's unfortunate news for Indiana, who is off to a 5-1 start this season and ranked No. 10 in the country.

Jack Tuttle will be starter this Saturday against No. 18 Wisconsin.

Michigan Pauses Practice

For the first time this season the Michigan Wolverines are dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Michigan has played each week of the season, and even though it's been a season to forget — the Wolverines are 2-4 — Michigan has done a good job at keeping everyone healthy.

But on Monday, Multiple people within the team were presumed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and no football was being played or practiced because of the potential outbreak of cases.

Michigan's quarterback, Cade McNamara, is also out with a shoulder injury and is day-to-day right now.

