Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Will Indiana and Others Move in Week 4?

Non-conference play wrapped up for the Big Ten this past weekend. For some teams – namely Indiana – there haven’t been any revelations through three weeks. But we’ve learned enough about all teams – and a lot about some – to put together a Big Ten top five entering league play. Without further ado:

Week 4 Big Ten football top five

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against UTEP at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 5 Michigan

Through one half in Week 3, all of those swirling questions from Week 1 had come storming back into Ann Arbor. Michigan led UTEP just 17-14 at the half. Then it outscored the visitors 35-3 in the final two quarters.

The defense remains one of the best in the country (ESPN’s SP+ ranks it as the No. 11 defense), but the offense is an ongoing concern. Bryce Underwood did surpass 200 air yards for the first time this year (223, to be exact) and posted a season-best completion rate of 76.0 percent.

But the rushing attack, given the level of competition, registered a relatively uninspiring 4.4 yards per carry. If the offense comes together as a well-balanced, cohesive unit during Big Ten play, the Wolverines can be one of the premier squads in the country. They just aren’t quite there yet.

No. 4 USC

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense was clearly optional in Piscataway this past weekend (42-35 total), but we’ll cut USC some slack. It traveled cross country and picked up a Big Ten win on the road.

But yielding 461 yards to a winless Rutgers team isn’t convincing anyone that the defense has grown enough to push the Trojans into true contention status. We know Jayden Maiava and Co. can score with the best of them, so USC will always have a chance with its shootout ability.

Getting shredded through the air and the ground is unacceptable, though. The Trojans defense may never be elite, but it needs to take something off the table otherwise any CFP hopes are entirely unfounded.

No. 3 Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning cheers on his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OK, so Portland State is no Goliath, but an 84-point win is an 84-point win. Almost as many turnovers forced (four) as first downs allowed (five). 726 yards to 103.

Aside from seven penalties, there was absolutely nothing the Ducks could have done better in Week 3. It was pure domination in all three phases. And although it won’t move the needle from a resume-building perspective, it did offer Oregon a much-needed confidence-booster and got it back into rhythm before a massive trip to USC in Week 4.

The Ducks remain all of a College Football Playoff candidate despite their Week 2 loss. But a win over the Trojans this upcoming weekend is non-negotiable for those hopes to stay alive.

No. 2 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) motions during the NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were a few unnerving stats that leapt off the page from Ohio State’s third contest of 2026 – namely the 3.8 rushing yards per carry as a team and yielding more tackles for loss than it racked up – but the two most important digits (Ohio State 59, Kent State 3) were convincing enough.

Julian Sayin (241 yards and two touchdowns) had another stellar outing while the defense surrendered only 134 total yards and generated three turnovers.

A complete performance in Week 4 vs. Illinois is of the utmost performance for the Buckeyes, who need to showcase their 60-minute consistency – to the country, but, more importantly, to themselves.

No. 1 Indiana

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana had its final tune up of the 2026 campaign in Week 3, and it came against Western Kentucky. After an underwhelming first half, the Hoosiers’ offense shifted things into gear in the final two quarters.

Josh Hoover finished 18-of-24 for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Turbo Richard went for 149 yards and a score on 15 carries (9.9 yards per tote). And Charlie Becker racked up five receptions for 127 yards – including a 79-yard touchdown reception.

The defense is downright dominant (held Western Kentucky scoreless). That isn’t up for debate – and it’s essentially a given that it’ll translate to Big Ten play (with the inevitable bumps on occasion, of course).

How the offense fares against a Big Ten defense remains to be seen, though. The Hoosiers’ rushing attack has been stifled at times this year. Hoover hasn’t always been hitting the bullseye. And Northwestern’s defense (held Colorado to seven points in Week 3) will provide quite the intriguing litmus test.