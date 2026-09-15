One Question Indiana Football Must Answer vs Western Kentucky

Indiana’s cakewalk of a non-conference schedule clearly works. And maybe it’s because other power conference schools are forced to pour every waking minute and every imaginable resource into prepping for a fellow high-level program, while Indiana can just focus on itself.

“It’s always about preparation for the opponent, but it’s still, this week, more about us and tightening some things up,” said head coach Curt Cignetti in his press conference ahead of Western Kentucky. “And, in some ways, we’re learning still about what we can do best.”

This Saturday, the Hoosiers may learn about something they can do better – that is, if history is any indication. Here is one thing we’ll learn about Indiana in Week 3:

Can Indiana keep a mobile quarterback at bay in Week 3 - or will a 2025 weakness carry into 2026?

Sep 12, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti instructs his team from the sideline against the Howard Bison during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn’t much the 2025 Hoosiers could have been better at (they did, after all, go undefeated and win the national championship). But, defensively, there was one specific type of opponent that made Indiana vulnerable: quarterbacks who could run.

They’ll face just that in Western Kentucky’s Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn didn’t get the start vs. Georgia in Week 2, but after getting an opportunity and then accounting for all three touchdowns, it’s safe to say the Hilltoppers will feature a heavy dose of him in Bloomington.

Through the air, he managed to go just 12-of-23 for 84 yards, a touchdown and one interception. On the ground, though, Glenn ripped off 13 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a pair of designed runs, showcasing his straight-line speed and utilizing his sturdy frame.

Why it’s important for Indiana to shut down Western Kentucky quarterback Brock Glenn as a rusher

Sep 12, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) tackles Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Brock Glenn (11) at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Glenn isn’t going to be able to run his Hilltoppers to an upset victory in Bloomington, but he might be able to churn out enough chunk plays that future Hoosier opponents – namely Big Ten foes with dual-threat quarterbacks (think Michigan’s Bryce Underwood) – begin taking notes.

And after Indiana yielded a startling 179 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries to Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph a season ago, it’s at least worth monitoring. Nico Iamaleava of UCLA ran for 4.0 yards per carry while then-Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles – who Indiana sees in Week 4 – went for eight carries and 48 yards back in 2025.

Aside from Joseph, none of those numbers are out of this world, but for an Indiana defense that allowed just 3.0 yards per rush attempt a season ago, it’s clear that quarterbacks’ legs are, at times, what can truly jeapordize the Hoosiers’ defense.

On Saturday against Western Kentucky and Brock Glenn, we’ll get our first glimpse at Indiana’s ability to quell that concern before it even becomes one in the 2026 season.