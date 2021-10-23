Updated Point Spreads on Week 8 Games in Big Ten
There are five Big Ten games in Week 8, and the point spreads have been moving all over the place this week. Here are the point spreads as of Saturday morning, to get your. gambling day all set up.
There has been plenty of movement in the points spreads for the Week 8 games in the Big Ten on Saturday. There are two games in the Noon ET window today, two more in the 3 p.m. ET hour and the primetime game on Saturday night pits the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes against Indiana in Bloomington.
Here is the complete Week 8 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.
Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 8
No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 5 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana (2-4, 0-3 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 21-point favorite over Indiana as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website, up two full points from Monday's 19-point line. The over/under is 59 now, down from 61.5. CLICK HERE
Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV: FOX
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is now a 23.5-point favorite against Northwestern on the SISportsbook.com website as of Saturday morning, moving up two points from the 21.5-point margin on Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 51, up one from 50,. CLICK HERE
Illinois at No. 7 Penn State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Illinois (2-5, 1-3 in Big Ten) at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Penn State remains a 24-point favorite as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 45.5 points, down just a click from 46 on Monday. CLICK HERE
Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 25 Purdue (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a click from 3 points on Monday morning. The over/under is 40, up a bit from Monday's 38.5 number. CLICK HERE
Maryland at Minnesota
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland (4-2, 1-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: ESPN2
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 4-point favorite as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website, down quite a bit from the 5.5-point line it started at on Monday. The over/under is 53.5, down just a click from Monday's 54 number. CLICK HERE
