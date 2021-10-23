Updated Point Spreads on Week 8 Games in Big Ten

There has been plenty of movement in the points spreads for the Week 8 games in the Big Ten on Saturday. There are two games in the Noon ET window today, two more in the 3 p.m. ET hour and the primetime game on Saturday night pits the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes against Indiana in Bloomington.

Here is the complete Week 8 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.

Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 8

No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 5 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana (2-4, 0-3 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

No. 5 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana (2-4, 0-3 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: ABC

ABC SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 21-point favorite over Indiana as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website, up two full points from Monday's 19-point line. The over/under is 59 now, down from 61.5. CLICK HERE

Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is now a 23.5-point favorite against Northwestern on the SISportsbook.com website as of Saturday morning, moving up two points from the 21.5-point margin on Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 51, up one from 50,. CLICK HERE

Illinois at No. 7 Penn State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Illinois (2-5, 1-3 in Big Ten) at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

Illinois (2-5, 1-3 in Big Ten) at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. TV: ABC

ABC SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Penn State remains a 24-point favorite as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 45.5 points, down just a click from 46 on Monday. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 25 Purdue (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 25 Purdue (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a click from 3 points on Monday morning. The over/under is 40, up a bit from Monday's 38.5 number. CLICK HERE

Maryland at Minnesota

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland (4-2, 1-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Maryland (4-2, 1-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 4-point favorite as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website, down quite a bit from the 5.5-point line it started at on Monday. The over/under is 53.5, down just a click from Monday's 54 number. CLICK HERE