Updated Point Spreads for All Big Ten Games in Week 6, Including Penn State at Iowa

There are only five Big Ten games this week, but all five of the league's 5-0 and unbeaten teams are in action.

Two of them — No. 3 ranked Iowa and No. 4 Penn State — face each other in a huge game in Iowa City, Iowa has been a slight favorite all week, and the line has varied a bit but remained under a field goal all week. It's the first Big Ten game among top-five teams not involving Ohio State or Michigan since 1962.

They've each had some signature wins this year, with Iowa beating ranked Indiana and Iowa State in the first two weeks of the season, and Penn State doing the same at Wisconsin and at home against Auburn.

They rank No. 2 and No. 3 in scoring defense behind only Georgia, and it will like come down to which quarterback makes the one extra big play.

The two teams played last year in Happy Valley, with Iowa winning 41-21 and capping Penn State's first-ever 0-5 start to a season. But the Nittany Lions haven't lost since, winning nine games in a row and playing much better offensively under first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

"I think that Sean Clifford is a different guy this year,'' ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said Saturday morning while previewing the game. "They've been attacking downfield, and this is not the same Penn State offense from a year ago.

"Iowa has a defense that's playing with as much confidence as anyone, but this is their biggest test so far this season because of what Sean Clifford can do.''

Iowa has a talented veteran quarterback themselves in Spencer Petras. With two great defenses on the field, limiting mistakes is going to be critical.

Here are the closing point spreads on Saturday morning for the Big Ten games in Week 6, with game times and TV as well.

Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 6

Maryland at Ohio State

Maryland (4-1, 1-1 in Big Ten) at Ohio State (4-1, 2-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State remains a 21-point favorite as of Saturday on the SISportsbook.com website, the same as Monday's opening line. The over/under is 71, up three points from Monday's number. CLICK HERE

Michigan State at Rutgers

Michigan State (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) at Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 4-point favorite as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website, down a point from Monday's opening line. The over/under is 49.5, down from the 51 opening number. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin at Illinois

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2 in Big Ten) at Illinois (2-4, 1-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 10.5-point favorite as of Saturday on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a click from Monday's 10-point opening line. The over/under is 42, up slightly from 41.5. CLICK HERE

Penn State at Iowa

Penn State (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) at Iowa (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten), 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 2.5-point favorite as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website, up slightly from the 2-point opening line that's gone as low as 1.5. The over/under is 41, down a click from the 41.5 opening number. CLICK HERE

Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) at Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. TV: ABC

ABC SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan remains a 3-point favorite as of Saturday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under has dropped to 50.5 from the opening 52. CLICK HERE