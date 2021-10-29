Updated Point Spreads For All Big Ten Games in Week 9

There's been a lot of movement this week in the betting lines for several games during this upcoming Big Ten weekend.

The biggest movers are Maryland and Rutgers, with the point spreads swinging three points or more. And the over/under has gone up a lot in the Purdue-Nebraska matchup.

Here is the complete Week 9 schedule in the Big Ten, with the latest point spreads as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website.

Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 9

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten) at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 4-0 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 3.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, down just a tick from the opening 4-point spread on Monday. The over/under is 50.5, down just a bit from the opening 51.

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 2-2 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a tick from the opening 3-point spread on Monday. The over/under is a season-low 36 points, even lower than the opening 37.

Rutgers at Illinois

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini, (3-5, 2-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Rutgers is now a 1.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. Illinois opened as a 1-point favorite on Monday morning, so that's a substantial move. The over/under is 41.5, down from the opening 43.

Indiana at Maryland

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins, (4-3, 1-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 5.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The line opened at 2.5 on Monday morning, but the latest quarterback news at Indiana has inflated the number. The over/under is 49.5, down a notch from the opening 50.5.

Maryland is a 5.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The line opened at 2.5 on Monday morning, but the latest quarterback news at Indiana has inflated the number. The over/under is 49.5, down a notch from the opening 50.5. RELATED STORY: Indiana still dealing with serious injury issues at quarterback heading into game at Maryland.

Minnesota at Northwestern

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota remains a 7.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5. Both numbers are identical to Monday's opening offers.

Purdue at Nebraska

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 7.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a bit from Monday's 7-point opening line. The over/under has gone up quite a bit, to 52.5 from the opening 49.5.

No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State