Publish date:
Updated Point Spreads For All Big Ten Games in Week 9
There's a lot going on in the Big Ten in Week 9, and the point spreads have moved a lot since Monday morning in several games. Maryland and Rutgers are the big movers, and bettors seem to be leaning a lot on Wisconsin and Ohio State as well.
There's been a lot of movement this week in the betting lines for several games during this upcoming Big Ten weekend.
The biggest movers are Maryland and Rutgers, with the point spreads swinging three points or more. And the over/under has gone up a lot in the Purdue-Nebraska matchup.
Here is the complete Week 9 schedule in the Big Ten, with the latest point spreads as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website.
Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 9
No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten) at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 4-0 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV: FOX
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 3.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, down just a tick from the opening 4-point spread on Monday. The over/under is 50.5, down just a bit from the opening 51. CLICK HERE
Read More
No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 2-2 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV: ESPN
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a tick from the opening 3-point spread on Monday. The over/under is a season-low 36 points, even lower than the opening 37. CLICK HERE
Rutgers at Illinois
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini, (3-5, 2-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Rutgers is now a 1.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. Illinois opened as a 1-point favorite on Monday morning, so that's a substantial move. The over/under is 41.5, down from the opening 43. CLICK HERE
Indiana at Maryland
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins, (4-3, 1-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 5.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The line opened at 2.5 on Monday morning, but the latest quarterback news at Indiana has inflated the number. The over/under is 49.5, down a notch from the opening 50.5. CLICK HERE
- RELATED STORY: Indiana still dealing with serious injury issues at quarterback heading into game at Maryland. CLICK HERE
Minnesota at Northwestern
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota remains a 7.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5. Both numbers are identical to Monday's opening offers. CLICK HERE
Purdue at Nebraska
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
- TV: ESPN2
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 7.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a bit from Monday's 7-point opening line. The over/under has gone up quite a bit, to 52.5 from the opening 49.5. CLICK HERE
No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2 in the Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is an 18.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up a point from Monday's opening number of 17.5. The over/under is 61, up a touch from the opening 59.5. CLICK HERE