Big Ten Daily (Dec. 8): Michigan-Ohio State Game Officially Canceled, Purdue Cancels Practice

Due to COVID-19, Michigan is cancelling its game this weekend against Ohio State.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan and Ohio State has officially been canceled this Saturday.

As of now, the Buckeyes are 5-0 on the season and wouldn't meet the requirement to compete in the Big Ten Championship.

The second place team is Indiana, who is 6-1 this season, with the only loss coming by seven to Ohio State.

Indiana is scheduled to play Purdue this Saturday, but it was also announced Tuesday that Purdue football program has canceled practice Tuesday to evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.

Northwestern will be the representative from the Big Ten West in the title game on Dec. 19.

The Big Ten has not said anything yet after this Michigan-Ohio State news.

Below is the full press release from Michigan on the cancellation:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Tuesday (Dec. 8) that an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week will result in the cancellation of Saturday's (Dec. 12) scheduled game at Ohio State. This decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health department officials and university administration.

"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," said , U-M's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making."

Michigan will continue daily testing with hopes of getting back on the practice field when cleared by medical professionals. The Big Ten will hold its Champions Week of games on Dec. 18-19.

Related Stories on Indiana Football: