Big Ten Releases Statement on Kevin Warren, Donald Trump Conversation
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The ongoing story about the Big Ten's decision to postpone college football took another turn on Tuesday morning.
President Donald J. Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had a phone call with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to discuss Big Ten football playing this fall.
Trump wrote, "Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!"
The Big Ten has since put out a statement regarding the conversation between Trump and Warren.
"A White House representative reached out to Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren on Monday, August 31, 2020 to facilitate a phone call between President Donald J. Trump and Commissioner Warren. On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Commissioner Warren and the President had a productive conversation.
The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible."
